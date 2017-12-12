Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans: Rs 309 Vs Rs 399 Vs Rs 459 Vs Rs 499 Reliance Jio is offering 1 GB of high speed data per day in four of its prepaid recharge plans.

Reliance Jio is offering 1GB of high speed data per day in four of its prepaid recharge plans.

Here are the prepaid recharge plans of Jio which offer 1GB data per day (Jio's prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 309, Rs 399, Rs 459 and Rs 499 offer 1GB data per day.) Reliance Jio Rs. 309 prepaid recharge plan This recharge pack by Jio comes with 1 GB of data per day for a validity of 49 days. After the usage of 1 GB data per day, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps, according to the Jio website. The maximum data that can be availed in this plan is 49 GB. Voice calls - including local, STD and roaming calls - and SMS are unlimited.

Reliance Jio Rs. 399 prepaid recharge plan Jio's Rs. 399 recharge pack comes with a validity of 70 days. Among other benefits, Jio offers 70 GB of high speed data with a daily limit of 1GB under the Rs. 399 plan, according to its website. The data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after a customer exhausts the daily limit. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators. Local, STD and roaming SMS are also free and unlimited across all operators.

Reliance Jio Rs. 459 prepaid recharge plan Under Jio's Rs. 459 recharge, prepaid customers of the telecom company get high speed data of 84 GBs over a validity period of 84 days, with a daily usage limit of 1 GB. The data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after the usage of daily limit, according to the Jio website. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators, it added. Local, STD and roaming SMS are also free and unlimited across all operators.

Reliance Jio Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan Under its Rs. 499 plan, Jio offers 1 GB data per day subject to a maximum limit of 91 GBs data for 91 days. After a customer exhausts the maximum data allowed daily under the pack, the internet speed is reduced to 64 Kbps, according to the Jio website. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators. Local, STD and roaming SMS are also free and unlimited across all operators.



