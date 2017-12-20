Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 500. Details Here Reliance Jio offers eight prepaid recharge plans under Rs 500.

The cheapest prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio is priced at Rs 19. Here are the prepaid recharge plans of Reliance Jio under Rs 500:

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 19 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data at 0.15 GB. The daily 4G data limit is also 0.15GB. Local and STD and roaming SMSes (short message service) allowed across all operators are 20 in number, said Jio on its website. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for one day.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 52 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 1.05GB. The daily 4G data limit is 0.15GB. Local, STD and roaming SMSes allowed across all operators are 70 in number. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for seven days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 98 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 2.1GB. The daily 4G data limit is 0.15GB. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 140 local, STD and roaming SMSes across all operators, said Jio. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 14 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 149 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 4.2GB. The daily 4G data limit is 0.15GB. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 300 local, STD and roaming SMSes across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 309 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 49GB. The daily 4G data limit is 1GB. Local, STD and roaming SMSes offered in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio are unlimited. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 49 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 399 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 70GB. The daily 4G data limit is 1GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are offered across all operators, in this prepaid recharge plan, according to Jio's website. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 70 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 459 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 84GB. The daily 4G data limit is 1GB. This plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 84 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 499 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 91GB. The daily 4G data limit is 1GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are offered in this prepaid recharge plan, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 91 days.



