A Complete List Of Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans: Packs From Rs 19, Rs 52, Rs 98 To Rs 509, Rs 9,999 Explained

A comprehensive guide to Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plans:



(The aggressive recharge plans of Jio have triggered a price war in the telecom sector.)



(Rivals have revised their plans to match up to Jio's prepaid recharge offers.)



Reliance Jio offers a total of 14 prepaid recharge plans at present. In its bid to increase its footprint in the country's telecom industry, Reliance Jio - which reported 146 million customers as of end-October - has flooded the market with its highly competitive prepaid recharge plans starting at Rs 19. The costliest Jio prepaid recharge plan at present is priced at Rs. 9,999. Under its recharge plans for its prepaid customers, Jio plans offer free and unlimited voice calls for a validity period ranging from one to 360 days, according to its website - jio.com. However, the data benefits offered under these prepaid recharge plans varies. Jio offersacross all its prepaid recharge plans, with a daily limit up to 3 GBs placed on some packs on data at high speed.For example, Reliance Jio's prepaid packs up to Rs 799 offer high speed data ranging from 0.15 GB to 3 GBs per day for the respective validity period (ranging from one to 91 days) depending upon the specific prepaid recharge plan, according to the Jio website. After the exhaustion of daily 4G data limits, a data speed of 64 Kbps is applicable, Jio mentions on the website.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data at 0.15 GB. The daily 4G data limit is also 0.15GB. Local, STD and roaming SMSes (short message service) allowed across all operators are 20 in number, said Jio on its website. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for one day.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 1.05GB. The daily 4G data limit is 0.15GB. Local, STD and roaming SMSes allowed across all operators are 70 in number. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for seven days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 2.1GB. The daily 4G data limit is 0.15GB. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 140 local, STD and roaming SMSes across all operators, said Jio. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 14 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 4.2GB. The daily 4G data limit is 0.15GB. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 300 local, STD and roaming SMSes across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 49GB . The daily 4G data limit is 1GB. Local, STD and roaming SMSes offered in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio are unlimited. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 49 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 70GB. The daily 4G data limit is 1GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are offered across all operators, in this prepaid recharge plan, according to Jio's website. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 70 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 84GB. The daily 4G data limit is 1GB. This plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 84 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 91GB . The daily 4G data limit is 1GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are offered in this prepaid recharge plan, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 91 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 98GB. The daily 4G data limit is 2GB. The number of SMS - local, STD and on roaming - offered is unlimited, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 49 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 84GB. The daily 4G data limit is 3GB. The number of SMS - local, STD and on roaming - offered is unlimited, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 60GB. There is no daily data limit. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are offered in this prepaid recharge plan, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 90 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 125GB. There is no daily data limit. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are offered in this prepaid recharge plan, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 180 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 350GB. There is no daily data limit. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are offered in this prepaid recharge plan, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 360 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 750GB. There is no daily data limit. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are offered in this prepaid recharge plan, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 360 days.