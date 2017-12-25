Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans: Offers With 1GB, 2GB, 3GB Data Per Day Jio is offering 1 GB-3 GBs of high-speed data per day for a period of 28-91 days in its prepaid recharge plans under recharge plans priced from Rs 199 to Rs 799

Reliance Jio has several prepaid and postpaid recharge options with data as well as voice call benefits. Currently, Jio is offering 1 GB-3 GBs of high-speed data per day for a period of 28-91 days in its prepaid recharge plans under recharge plans priced from Rs 199 to Rs 799, according to Reliance Jio's website (jio.com). Jio has announced many prepaid recharge plans in which it is offering free and unlimited data with different daily limits and validity periods. According to the Jio website, the speed of internet gets reduced to 64 Kbps after the exhaustion of daily 4G data limits.Additionally, Jio subscribers who buy these prepaid recharge plans also get unlimited voice calls, free and unlimited roaming calls and SMS benefits. Jio recently announced a new recharge pack to mark the New Year. Under the Happy New Year 2018 offer , Jio unveiled Rs 199 and Rs 299 prepaid recharge plans. Jio's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan gives subscribers 1.2 GB daily data while the Rs 299 plan offers 2 GB data per day.Jio's Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited and free high speed data with a cap of 1.2GB 4G data per day. . The validity of Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan is 28 days. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited STD, local and roaming voice calls and SMS benefits.Jio's Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited and free high speed data of 56GBs for a period of 28 days. Subscribers can use 2GB 4G data per day under this offer. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan also gives free and unlimited SMS benefits, said Jio website.Jio's Rs 309 prepaid recharge offers high speed data of 49GBs with a daily 4G data limit of 1GB. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 49 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399 comes with 70 GBs of high speed data for a validity period of 70 days. This pack also offers the benefit of unlimited local, STD, roaming calls and SMSes to all operators.Jio's Rs 459 prepaid recharge plan offers high speed data of 84GBs with a daily 4G data limit of 1GB. This plan of Jio also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and SMSes across all operators. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is 84 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 91 GBs. Under this prepaid recharge plan, Jio offers 1 GB of high speed data per day for the validity period. Jio's Rs. 499 includes unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, SMS benefits across all operators during the 91-day validity period.Jio's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan offers high speed data of 98 GBs for a validity period of 49 days. The daily 4G data limit is 2GB. This pack also includes unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with SMS benefits.Jio's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan offers high speed data of 84 GBs for a validity period of 28 days. Jio offers 3 GBs of high speed data per day for the validity period of 28 days in this prepaid recharge plan. The plan also gives unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with unlimited SMS across all operators for the 28-day period.