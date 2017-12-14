Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans: From Rs 19 To Rs 9,999 Jio prepaid recharge plans offer free and unlimited voice calls but the data benefits vary.

11 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jio prepaid recharge plans offer a reduced internet speed post usage of daily data limits.



The aggressive recharge plans of Jio have triggered a

A guide to Jio's prepaid recharge plans:

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 19 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data at 0.15 GB or gigabytes. The daily 4G data limit is also 0.15GB. Local, STD and roaming SMSes (short message service) allowed across all operators are 20 in number, said Jio on its website. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for one day.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 52 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 1.05GB. The daily 4G data limit is 0.15GB. Local, STD and roaming SMSes allowed across all operators are 70 in number. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for seven days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 98 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 2.1GB. The daily 4G data limit is 0.15GB. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 140 local, STD and roaming SMSes across all operators, said Jio. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 14 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 149 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 4.2GB. The daily 4G data limit is 0.15GB. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 300 local, STD and roaming SMSes across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days. (The aggressive recharge plans of Jio have triggered a price war in the telecom sector.)

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 309 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 49GB. The daily 4G data limit is 1GB. Local, STD and roaming SMSes offered in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio are unlimited. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 49 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 399 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 70GB. The daily 4G data limit is 1GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are offered across all operators, in this prepaid recharge plan, according to Jio's website. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 70 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 459 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 84GB. The daily 4G data limit is 1GB. This plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 84 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 499 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 91GB. The daily 4G data limit is 1GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are offered in this prepaid recharge plan, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 91 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 509 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 98GB. The daily 4G data limit is 2GB. The number of SMS - local, STD and on roaming - offered is unlimited, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 49 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 799 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 84GB. The daily 4G data limit is 3GB. The number of SMS - local, STD and on roaming - offered is unlimited, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 999 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 60GB. There is no daily data limit. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are offered in this prepaid recharge plan, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 90 days. (Rivals have revised their plans to match up to Jio's prepaid recharge offers.)

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 1,999 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 125GB. There is no daily data limit. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are offered in this prepaid recharge plan, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 180 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 4,999 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 350GB. There is no daily data limit. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are offered in this prepaid recharge plan, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 360 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 9,999 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 750GB. There is no daily data limit. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are offered in this prepaid recharge plan, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 360 days.



Reliance Jio has prepaid recharge plans starting from Rs 19. The costliest Jio prepaid recharge plan is priced at Rs 9,999. Jio plans offer free and unlimited voice calls but the data benefits of its prepaid recharge plans vary. Jio offers unlimited data across all its prepaid recharge plans but its daily high speed limits range from 0.15GB per day to 3GB per day, depending upon the specific prepaid recharge plan, according to Jio. After the exhaustion of daily 4G data limits, the speed of internet gets reduced to 64 Kbps, said Jio on its website jio.com.The aggressive recharge plans of Jio have triggered a price war in the telecom sector, forcing other operators to revise their plans.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data at 0.15 GB or gigabytes. The daily 4G data limit is also 0.15GB. Local, STD and roaming SMSes (short message service) allowed across all operators are 20 in number, said Jio on its website. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for one day.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 1.05GB. The daily 4G data limit is 0.15GB. Local, STD and roaming SMSes allowed across all operators are 70 in number. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for seven days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 2.1GB. The daily 4G data limit is 0.15GB. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 140 local, STD and roaming SMSes across all operators, said Jio. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 14 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 4.2GB. The daily 4G data limit is 0.15GB. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 300 local, STD and roaming SMSes across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 49GB. The daily 4G data limit is 1GB. Local, STD and roaming SMSes offered in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio are unlimited. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 49 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 70GB. The daily 4G data limit is 1GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are offered across all operators, in this prepaid recharge plan, according to Jio's website. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 70 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 84GB. The daily 4G data limit is 1GB. This plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 84 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 91GB. The daily 4G data limit is 1GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are offered in this prepaid recharge plan, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 91 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 98GB. The daily 4G data limit is 2GB. The number of SMS - local, STD and on roaming - offered is unlimited, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 49 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 84GB. The daily 4G data limit is 3GB. The number of SMS - local, STD and on roaming - offered is unlimited, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 60GB. There is no daily data limit. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are offered in this prepaid recharge plan, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 90 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 125GB. There is no daily data limit. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are offered in this prepaid recharge plan, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 180 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 350GB. There is no daily data limit. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are offered in this prepaid recharge plan, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 360 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 750GB. There is no daily data limit. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are offered in this prepaid recharge plan, across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 360 days.