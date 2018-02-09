Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans Complete Guide: Cheapest To Costliest

Here are all the prepaid recharge plans of Reliance Jio:
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans under Rs 600
This Jio plan offers 0.15 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is also 0.15 GB. Unlimited voice calls and 20 SMS (short message service) are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is for a day only, according to Jio's website, jio.com.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 19
This Jio plan offers 0.15 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 1.05GB. Unlimited voice calls and 70 SMS are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is for seven days, according to Jio's website, jio.com.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 52
This Jio plan offers total data of 2 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and SMS offered are 300, according to jio.com. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days. However, initially it was valid for only 14 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 98
This Jio plan offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 42 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is for 28 days, according to Jio's website, jio.com.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 149
This Jio plan offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 105 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 70 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 349
This Jio plan offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 126 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 84 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 399
This Jio plan offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 136 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 91 days.
This Jio plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 56 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 198
This Jio plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 140 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 70 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 398
This Jio plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 168 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 84 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 448
This Jio plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 182 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 91 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 498
This Jio plan offers 3 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 84 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 299
This Jio plan offers 4 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 112 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 509
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 5 GB high-speed data per day , after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 140 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is for 28 days, according to Jio's website, jio.com.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 799
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers a total of 60 GB high-speed data, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is the same. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is for 90 days, according to jio.com.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 999
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers a total of 125 GB high-speed data, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is the same. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is for 180 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 1,999
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers a total of 350 GB high-speed data, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is the same. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is for 360 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 4,999
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers a total of 750 GB high-speed data, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is the same. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is for 360 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 9,999
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users
(Reliance Jio offers two prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users only.)