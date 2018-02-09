Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans Complete Guide: Cheapest To Costliest Reliance Jio has several prepaid recharge plans starting from as low as Rs 19 and going up to Rs 9,999.

Share EMAIL PRINT Jio offers unlimited call and unlimited data in all its prepaid recharge plans.

Here are all the prepaid recharge plans of Reliance Jio:

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans under Rs 600

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 19 This Jio plan offers 0.15 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is also 0.15 GB. Unlimited voice calls and 20 SMS (short message service) are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is for a day only, according to Jio's website, jio.com.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 52 This Jio plan offers 0.15 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 1.05GB. Unlimited voice calls and 70 SMS are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is for seven days, according to Jio's website, jio.com.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 98 This Jio plan offers total data of

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 149 This Jio plan offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 42 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is for 28 days, according to Jio's website, jio.com. (Reliance Jio has four plans that offer 1.5 GB data per day.)

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 349 This Jio plan offers

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 399 This Jio plan offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 126 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 84 days.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 449 This Jio plan offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 136 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 91 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 198 This Jio plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 56 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 398 This Jio plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 140 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 70 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 448 This Jio plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 168 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 84 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 498 This Jio plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 182 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 91 days. (Reliance Jio has recently revamped its prepaid recharge plans.)

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 299 This Jio plan offers 3 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 84 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 509 This Jio plan offers

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 799 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 5 GB high-speed data per day , after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 140 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is for 28 days, according to Jio's website, jio.com.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 999 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers a total of 60 GB high-speed data, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is the same. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is for 90 days, according to jio.com.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 1,999 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers a total of 125 GB high-speed data, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is the same. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is for 180 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 4,999 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers a total of 350 GB high-speed data, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is the same. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is for 360 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 9,999 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers a total of 750 GB high-speed data, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is the same. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is for 360 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 49 This Jio plan offers 1 GB of data at high-speed. After the usage of 1GB data, internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. Voice calls are unlimited and SMS offered are 50, according to Jio's website, jio.com. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days. It is exclusively meant for JioPhone users only.

Reliance Jio's Rs. 153 prepaid recharge plan This Jio plan offers 1.5 GB of high-speed data every day. After the usage of 1.5 GB data, internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 42 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered every day, according to Jio's website, jio.com. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days. It is exclusively meant for JioPhone users only.



Reliance Jio, the telecom operator run by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has several prepaid recharge plans starting from as low as Rs 19 and going up to Rs 9,999. Jio offers unlimited call and unlimited data in all its prepaid recharge plans. In fact, some of its prepaid recharge plans launched recently, are exclusively meant for users of JioPhone, the cheap feature phone of the company. Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans which have a daily data limit offer a reduced speed of internet after the consumption of the daily limit.This Jio plan offers 0.15 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is also 0.15 GB. Unlimited voice calls and 20 SMS (short message service) are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is for a day only, according to Jio's website, jio.com.This Jio plan offers 0.15 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 1.05GB. Unlimited voice calls and 70 SMS are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is for seven days, according to Jio's website, jio.com.This Jio plan offers total data of 2 GB . Voice calls are unlimited and SMS offered are 300, according to jio.com. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days. However, initially it was valid for only 14 days.This Jio plan offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 42 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is for 28 days, according to Jio's website, jio.com.This Jio plan offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 105 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 70 days.This Jio plan offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 126 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 84 days.This Jio plan offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 136 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 91 days.This Jio plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 56 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days.This Jio plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 140 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 70 days.This Jio plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 168 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 84 days.This Jio plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 182 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 91 days.This Jio plan offers 3 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 84 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days.This Jio plan offers 4 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 112 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 5 GB high-speed data per day , after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 140 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is for 28 days, according to Jio's website, jio.com.(Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 799 offers 5 GB high-speed data per day.)This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers a total of 60 GB high-speed data, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is the same. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is for 90 days, according to jio.com.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers a total of 125 GB high-speed data, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is the same. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is for 180 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers a total of 350 GB high-speed data, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is the same. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is for 360 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers a total of 750 GB high-speed data, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is the same. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is for 360 days.(Reliance Jio offers two prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users only.)This Jio plan offers 1 GB of data at high-speed. After the usage of 1GB data, internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. Voice calls are unlimited and SMS offered are 50, according to Jio's website, jio.com. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days. It is exclusively meant for JioPhone users only.This Jio plan offers 1.5 GB of high-speed data every day. After the usage of 1.5 GB data, internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 42 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered every day, according to Jio's website, jio.com. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days. It is exclusively meant for JioPhone users only.