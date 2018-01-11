Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans: Rs 19 Vs Rs 52 Vs Rs 98 Vs Rs 149 Vs Rs 198 Vs Rs 299 Reliance Jio has recently revamped its bouquet of prepaid recharge plans.

Share EMAIL PRINT Reliance Jio offers six prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300.

Here is what you get in Jio's prepaid recharge plans below Rs 300:

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 19 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 0.15GB data per day at high speed, after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps, said Jio. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for a day. Twenty SMSes (short message service) are bundled along with this prepaid recharge plan. (Jio's Rs 19, Rs 52 and Rs 98 prepaid recharge plans are offered as Jio sachet packs) Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 52 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 0.15GB high-speed data per day after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total Jio data offered in this plan is 1.05GB. While the plan is valid for seven days, 70 SMS are also offered free in this plan.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 98 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 0.15GB high-speed data per day after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total Jio data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 2.1GB. The plan comes bundled with 140 SMS and a validity of 14 days, according to Jio's website.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 149



This Jio pack offers 1GB high-speed 4G data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps, according to jio.com. The total data offered in this pack is 28GB. This plan, which is valid for 28 days, comes bundled with 100 SMS per day.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 198 (Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 198 offers 1.5GB data per day.)

This Jio pack offers 1.5GB data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this pack is 42GB for a validity period of 28 days. Hundred SMS per day are offered in this plan.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 299 (Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 299 offers 2GB data per day.)



Reliance Jio has recently revamped its bouquet of prepaid recharge plans, thus increasing the daily data offerings and providing more data in low prices. Now it offers 1GB or gigabytes of data per day for Rs 149, which it claims is the lowest such offer in the entire telecom industry. Jio offers six prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300: Rs 19, Rs 52, Rs 98, Rs 149, Rs 198, and Rs 299. All of Jio's prepaid recharge plans offer unlimited calling even on roaming. The validity of these prepaid recharge plans vary.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 0.15GB data per day at high speed, after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps, said Jio. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for a day. Twenty SMSes (short message service) are bundled along with this prepaid recharge plan.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 0.15GB high-speed data per day after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total Jio data offered in this plan is 1.05GB. While the plan is valid for seven days, 70 SMS are also offered free in this plan.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 0.15GB high-speed data per day after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total Jio data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 2.1GB. The plan comes bundled with 140 SMS and a validity of 14 days, according to Jio's website.(This Jio pack offers 1GB high-speed 4G data per day.)This Jio pack offers 1GB high-speed 4G data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps, according to jio.com. The total data offered in this pack is 28GB. This plan, which is valid for 28 days, comes bundled with 100 SMS per day.This Jio pack offers 1.5GB data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this pack is 42GB for a validity period of 28 days. Hundred SMS per day are offered in this plan.This Jio pack offers 2GB data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this pack is 56GB for a validity period of 28 days. Hundred SMS per day are offered in this Jio plan.