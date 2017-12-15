Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 500: Benefits, Data Limits And More

Here are the benefits Jio offers under its prepaid recharge plans priced below Rs 500:



Reliance Jio Rs. 19 prepaid recharge plan



Reliance Jio Rs 52 prepaid recharge plan



Reliance Jio Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan



Reliance Jio Rs. 149 prepaid recharge plan



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 309



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 399





Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 459





Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 499

Starting at Rs 19, Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plans go all the way to Rs 9,999. Under its prepaid recharge plans, Jio offers free and unlimited voice calls. However the data benefits vary. Jio has seven prepaid recharge plans priced below Rs 500, according to its website - jio.com. Jio offers unlimited data across all its prepaid recharge plans for their respective validity periods but its daily high speed limits differ and increase along with the the price. After the subscriber exhausts the daily limit on high speed data, a speed of 64 Kbps is applicable for the remaining validity period in each of these plans, according to the Jio website. The aggressive recharge plans of Jio have triggered a price war in the telecom sector, forcing incumbent telecom operators to revise their plans.(Under its prepaid recharge plans, Jio offers free and unlimited voice calls.)This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 0.15 GB or gigabytes. Under this pack, which comes with a validity period of one day, Jio allows 20 local, STD or roaming SMSes (short message service) across all operators, according to the telecom company's website.Reliance Jio offers a recharge pack at Rs 52 which comes with a validity period of seven days. This prepaid recharge plan offers high speed data of 1.05 GBs for the validity period, with a daily limit of 0.15 GBs. Jio allows 70 local/STD/roaming SMSes across all operators under its Rs 52 recharge pack.Valid for 14 days, this prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 2.1 GBs with a daily limit of 0.15 GB, according to the Jio website. This Jio recharge pack offers 140 local, STD or roaming SMSes across all operators.Under its recharge pack priced at Rs 149, Jio offers 4G speed data of 4.2 GBs with a daily limit of 0.15 GB, according to its website. The Rs 149 recharge pack from Jio comes with a validity of 28 days and includes 300 local/STD/roaming SMSes across all operators.Reliance Jio offers 49 GBs of data at 4G speed for a validity period of 49 days under a recharge pack priced at Rs 309. The data at 4G speed under this pack comes with a daily limit of 1 GB, according to the Jio website. Jio's Rs 309 recharge pack includes unlimited local/STD/ roaming SMSes.Reliance Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs 399 comes with 70 GBs of high speed data for a validity period of 70 days. A daily 4G data limit of 1 GB is applicable on this pack. Besides, subscribers also get unlimited local/STD/roaming SMSes across all operators for the validity period, according to Jio's website.At Rs 459, Reliance Jio offers a recharge pack that comes with 84 GBs of data at 4G speed for a validity period of 84 days, with a daily limit of 1GB. This plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes across all operators.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 91 GBs for a validity period of 91 days with a daily 4G speed data limit of 1 GB. The recharge pack of Rs 499 includes unlimited local/STD/roaming SMSes for the validity period of 91 days, according to the Jio website.