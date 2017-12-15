Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 500: Benefits, Data Limits And More

Here are the benefits Jio offers under its prepaid recharge plans priced below Rs 500:
(Under its prepaid recharge plans, Jio offers free and unlimited voice calls.)
Reliance Jio Rs. 19 prepaid recharge plan
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 0.15 GB or gigabytes. Under this pack, which comes with a validity period of one day, Jio allows 20 local, STD or roaming SMSes (short message service) across all operators, according to the telecom company's website.
Reliance Jio Rs 52 prepaid recharge plan
Reliance Jio offers a recharge pack at Rs 52 which comes with a validity period of seven days. This prepaid recharge plan offers high speed data of 1.05 GBs for the validity period, with a daily limit of 0.15 GBs. Jio allows 70 local/STD/roaming SMSes across all operators under its Rs 52 recharge pack.
Reliance Jio Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan
Valid for 14 days, this prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 2.1 GBs with a daily limit of 0.15 GB, according to the Jio website. This Jio recharge pack offers 140 local, STD or roaming SMSes across all operators.
Reliance Jio Rs. 149 prepaid recharge plan
Under its recharge pack priced at Rs 149, Jio offers 4G speed data of 4.2 GBs with a daily limit of 0.15 GB, according to its website. The Rs 149 recharge pack from Jio comes with a validity of 28 days and includes 300 local/STD/roaming SMSes across all operators.
Reliance Jio offers 49 GBs of data at 4G speed for a validity period of 49 days under a recharge pack priced at Rs 309. The data at 4G speed under this pack comes with a daily limit of 1 GB, according to the Jio website. Jio's Rs 309 recharge pack includes unlimited local/STD/ roaming SMSes.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 309
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 399
Reliance Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs 399 comes with 70 GBs of high speed data for a validity period of 70 days. A daily 4G data limit of 1 GB is applicable on this pack. Besides, subscribers also get unlimited local/STD/roaming SMSes across all operators for the validity period, according to Jio's website.