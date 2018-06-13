Reliance Jio Prepaid Offer: How To Avail Discount On Recharge Through MyJio Reliance Jio Infocomm - which offers telecom services under brand name Jio - has announced a 20 per cent discount on recharge packs priced below Rs 300.

Reliance Jio has announced discounts up to Rs 100 on prepaid recharge packs. While most of Jio prepaid recharge packs have been revamped recently to add more mobile data, the telecom company has also decided to offer discounts on purchases made through select modes of digital payments. Reliance Jio Infocomm - which offers telecom services under brand name Jio - has announced a 20 per cent discount on recharge packs priced below Rs 300. This discount, for example, can be availed on Jio prepaid recharge plans purchased through its mobile app, MyJio , using digital wallet PhonePe. The discount, Reliance Jio said in a statement, is applicable to all its customers throughout the month of June.Reliance Jio has also announced a discount of Rs 100 on Jio recharge packs of Rs 300 and above.There are two separate schemes: one that offers a 20 per cent discount on prepaid recharge plans below Rs 300, and the second one offers a Rs 100 discount on prepaid recharge plans of and above Rs 300, according to a press release issued by the company.Jio customers will be able to avail the discounts - flat Rs 100 off on Jio recharge packs of Rs 300 and above as well as the 20 per cent discount on those below Rs 300 - by using the PhonePe payment option while recharging from mobile app, MyJio. Reliance Jio's mobile app, MyJio, enables its customers to manage their Jio account as well as services online.Under this offer, Jio said, the users will get the existing Rs 149 Jio recharge pack effectively for Rs 120, and the existing Rs 399 pack for Rs 299.Reliance Jio has also doubled the data benefit, i.e. the quantum of data the subscribers are able to access at high speed, under these packs.In the Rs 149 recharge pack, the subscribers will get 3GB high-speed data per day, among other benefits, for the validity period of 28 days under this offer. Also, subscribers recharging their Jio connections with the Rs 399 prepaid pack under the PhonePe offer will get 3 GBs of data per day for 84 days. Reliance Jio said it will now provide 1.5 GBs of additional 4G data per day. That means Reliance Jio's recharge packs priced at Rs. 198, Rs. 398, Rs. 448 and Rs. 498, which earlier used to offer 2 GBs of high-speed data per day for the respective validity periods, will now come with 3.5 GBs data per day , among other benefits.Also, Reliance Jio customers recharging with its recharge pack of Rs 509, which came with 4 GBs of data per day, will now get 5.5 GBs of data per day at high speed.