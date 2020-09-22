Jio Launches Postpaid Plans Starting From Rs 399 Per Month

Jio Postpaid plans offer free international roaming in the US and the UAE.

Jio PostPaid Plus: Reliance Jio Infocomm, which offers telecom services under brand name Jio, on Tuesday announced the launch of its postpaid service, JioPostpaid Plus. Under JioPostpaid Plus, Reliance Jio Infocomm is offering access to over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar without any additional cost. The service includes family plans and data rollovers. The plans also offer free international roaming in the US and the UAE, said Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries.

Under the international roaming facility, those using Jio's postpaid plans will be able to make calls to India at one rupee from anywhere in the world, Jio added.

"In pursuit of transforming the postpaid services segment, Jio is introducing JioPostpaid Plus, with never-heard-before benefits for postpaid users in India. The main objective of the newly launched JioPostpaid Plus service is to provide superior services across connectivity, entertainment and experience," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

"There can't be a more opportune time to introduce JioPostpaid Plus. After having earned the trust of close to 400 million satisfied customers in the prepaid smartphone category, we want to extend our customer obsession to the postpaid category," Jio director Akash Ambani said.

Jio Postpaid Plans: Here are key features of Jio's PostPaid Plus tariff plans:

Rs 399 Jio Postpaid Tariff Plan

Under Rs 399 tariff plan Jio PostPaid Plus subscriber will get 75 GB of high speed internet data, free voice calls and SMSes, access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and 200 GB of data rollover.

Rs 599 Jio Postpaid Tariff Plan

Under Rs 599 tariff plan Jio PostPaid Plus subscriber will get 100 GB of high speed internet data, free voice calls and SMSes, access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, 200 GB of data rollover and one additional SIM card with family plan.

Rs 799 Jio Postpaid Tariff Plan

Under Rs 799 tariff plan Jio PostPaid Plus subscriber will get 150 GB of high speed internet data, free voice calls and SMSes, access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, 200 GB of data rollover and two additional SIM cards with family plan.

Rs 999 Jio Postpaid Tariff Plan

Under Rs 999 tariff plan Jio PostPaid Plus subscriber will get 200 GB of high speed internet data, free voice calls and SMSes, access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, 500 GB of data rollover and three additional SIM cards with family plan.

Rs 1,499 Jio Postpaid Tariff Plan

Under Rs 1,499 tariff plan Jio PostPaid Plus subscriber will get 300 GB of high speed internet data, free voice calls and SMSes, access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, 500 GB of data rollover and unlimited data and voice calls in the US and the UAE.