All You Need To Know About Reliance Jio Postpaid Plans

Jio Post Paid plans offer free international roaming in the US and the UAE.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, which offers telecom services under the brand name Jio, in September this year launched postpaid plans for their subscribers. Under JioPostpaid Plus plans, the company is offering access to over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar without any additional cost. The service includes family plans and data rollovers. The plans also offer free international roaming in the US and the UAE, said Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries.

Jio Postpaid Plans: Here are details of Jio's PostPaid Plus tariff plans:

Rs 399 Jio Postpaid Tariff Plan

Under Rs 399 tariff plan Jio PostPaid Plus subscriber will get 75 GB of high speed internet data, free voice calls and SMSes, access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and 200 GB of data rollover.

Rs 599 Jio Postpaid Tariff Plan

Under Rs 599 tariff plan Jio PostPaid Plus subscriber will get 100 GB of high speed internet data, free voice calls and SMSes, access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, 200 GB of data rollover and one additional SIM card with family plan.

Rs 799 Jio Postpaid Tariff Plan

Under Rs 799 tariff plan Jio PostPaid Plus subscriber will get 150 GB of high speed internet data, free voice calls and SMSes, access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, 200 GB of data rollover and two additional SIM cards with family plan.

Rs 999 Jio Postpaid Tariff Plan

Under Rs 999 tariff plan Jio PostPaid Plus subscriber will get 200 GB of high speed internet data, free voice calls and SMSes, access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, 500 GB of data rollover and three additional SIM cards with family plan.

Rs 1,499 Jio Postpaid Tariff Plan

Under Rs 1,499 tariff plan Jio PostPaid Plus subscriber will get 300 GB of high speed internet data, free voice calls and SMSes, access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, 500 GB of data rollover and unlimited data and voice calls in the US and the UAE.