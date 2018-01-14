One Day Left To Get Reliance Jio Cashback Of Up To Rs. 3,300. Details Here Jio is offering 100 percent cashback vouchers on every recharge of Rs. 398 or above.

Jio's surprise cashback offer is valid till January 15.



Jio's Surprise Cashback Offer in detail



Jio is offering 100 percent cashback vouchers worth Rs. 400 in the form of eight vouchers of Rs. 50 on every recharge of Rs. 398 or above. Secondly, Jio has partnered with leading digital wallets to bring instant cashback of up to Rs. 300. Jio has also partnered with leading e-commerce players to offer coupons of up to Rs. 2,600 on every recharge of Rs. 398 and above. This raises the total value of the offer to Rs. 3,300 (Rs. 400+Rs. 300+Rs. 2,600).

How to avail Jio's Surprise cashback offer:



1. Via Jio tariff plan recharge



Jio guarantees 100 per cent cashback for Jio Prime members. Members get a cashback worth Rs. 400 in the form of eight vouchers of Rs. 50 denomination each on every recharge of Rs.398 or above. This is credited immediately in customers' accounts and is visible under My Vouchers in MyJio app.



2. Via digital wallets recharge



Jio has partnered with leading digital wallets to offer an instant cashback of up to Rs. 300. Subscribers get a cashback of up to 300 when the payment is done through select digital wallets like FreeCharge, Mobikwik, PayTM, Amazon Pay, PhonePe and BHIM.



When the recharge is done through MobiKwik, users get a cashback of Rs. 300 (both new and existing Jio Prime members). Amazon Pay users get Rs. 50 cashback (both new and existing Jio Prime members). Paytm is offering Rs.50 as cashback to new customers and Rs. 30 to existing customers. PhonePe wallet is also offering cashback where new Jio users get Rs. 100 while existing ones get Rs. 30. Jio has also announced the offer for BHIM app users where new users get Rs. 100 as cashback while existing ones get Rs. 30. Jio users recharging through Freecharge get Rs. 30 cashback (both new and existing Jio users).



3. Via online shopping coupons from e-Commerce partners



Jio has partnered with e-commerce players like Zoomcar, OYO, Paytm Mall, Yatra, BigBasket and Grofers to offer vouchers of up to Rs. 2,600 on every recharge. Jio user who recharge with Rs. 398 and above gets 20 per cent discount on Zoomcar with up to Rs. 1,000.

Jio Prime members are also applicable for 30 per cent discount on Oyo Hotel bookings and 50 per cent Oyo money cashback up to Rs. 1,500. Jio Prime members get a cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 on minimum purchase of Rs. 10,000 on Paytm mall for electronic products. BigBasket gives a 20 per cent discount on a minimum purchase of Rs. 600. A flat Rs. 300 cashback is available on Grofers on an order of Rs. 1,500. Yatra.com offers Rs. 1,000 discount on roundtrip and Rs. 500 off on one way on domestic flight tickets.





