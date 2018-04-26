Jio Giving Up To 112 GB Data In New Offer: Here's How To Avail It

JioPhone Match Pass Offer details
The JioPhone Match Pass is an exclusive offer for Jio customers to watch IPL matches on their mobile devices for free. Once your friends get JioPhones, both the buyer as well the referrer would be entitled to get a four-day Jio Cricket data pack, with which he/she can watch all the matches during these four days on their JioPhone.
How to get JioPhone Match Pass offer
1. Ask your friends to call 1800-890-8900.
2. They need to provide their 10-digit Jio mobile number when asked in the call.
3. They need to enter their area PIN code when asked in the call.
4. Your friends can then get a JioPhone from the nearest retailer or by online on jio.com
5. Friends must remember that when they get their JioPhone, they must give the number they used to call 1800-890-8900 as their alternate number during JioPhone activation / eKYC process.
Benefits for a Jio customer under the JioPhone Match Pass
|Achievement
|Benefit to Jio customer
|Each successful activation of a near & dear one (1st to 4th activation, 6th to 9thactivation)
|4-DAY JIO CRICKET PACK (8 GB FOR 4 DAYS @ 2GB per Day)
|5th activation / 10th activation
|12-DAY JIO CRICKET PACK (24GB FOR 12 DAYS @ 2GB per Day)
In addition to the above benefits, on a weekly basis, two Jio customers who have the highest number of friends and family taking the JioPhone, will get an opportunity to be a part of the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan show that will be aired on Colors and MyJio / JioTV (T&C apply).
Maximum number of customers that can be referred by any Jio user
As a Jio customer, you can refer / recommend JioPhones to any number of family / friends.
Validity of JioPhone Match Pass offer
Each 8 GB pack is valid for four days from date of activation of the pack. The 24 GB bonus pack is valid for 12 days from date of activation of pack. The weekly reward will be decided basis the number of family and friends getting JioPhone during every week (Friday to Thursday) and winners will be contacted by each Saturday during the tenure of the offer. In case a winning customer is unreachable, the next in line customer will be chosen for the weekly reward. (T&C apply).
Comments
How to activate these Jio Cricket data packs
The Jio Cricket data packs that are credited into your account will apply automatically. Once a Jio Cricket Pack on your account expires, the next Jio Cricket Pack (if any) will apply automatically.
Tenure of JioPhone Match Pass offer
The offer is valid from 13th April till 27th May 2018. The benefits will be provided to you and to your friends / family who get JioPhone before this date. The benefit of Jio Cricket data pack will be continued to be availed even after 27th May 2018, depending on the validity of the pack.