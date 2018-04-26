Jio Giving Up To 112 GB Data In New Offer: Here's How To Avail It

Achievement Benefit to Jio customer Each successful activation of a near & dear one (1st to 4th activation, 6th to 9thactivation) 4-DAY JIO CRICKET PACK (8 GB FOR 4 DAYS @ 2GB per Day) 5th activation / 10th activation 12-DAY JIO CRICKET PACK (24GB FOR 12 DAYS @ 2GB per Day)

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio is offering a massive 112 GB or gigabytes of data up to 56 days via its JioPhone Match pass offer. The JioPhone match pass offer is exclusively for Jio customers, said Jio. To avail the offer, customers need to ask their friends to get a JioPhone and win Jio cricket packs for their Jio account and their friend's JioPhone. To get up to 112 GB data with a validity of up to 56 days, customers need to make 10 of their friends get a JioPhone. When each friend gets a JioPhone, Jio assures of offering data packs, according to jio.com.The JioPhone Match Pass is an exclusive offer for Jio customers to watch IPL matches on their mobile devices for free. Once your friends get JioPhones, both the buyer as well the referrer would be entitled to get a four-day Jio Cricket data pack, with which he/she can watch all the matches during these four days on their JioPhone.1. Ask your friends to call 1800-890-8900.2. They need to provide their 10-digit Jio mobile number when asked in the call.3. They need to enter their area PIN code when asked in the call.4. Your friends can then get a JioPhone from the nearest retailer or by online on jio.com5. Friends must remember that when they get their JioPhone, they must give the number they used to call 1800-890-8900 as their alternate number during JioPhone activation / eKYC process.In addition to the above benefits, on a weekly basis, two Jio customers who have the highest number of friends and family taking the JioPhone, will get an opportunity to be a part of the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan show that will be aired on Colors and MyJio / JioTV (T&C apply).As a Jio customer, you can refer / recommend JioPhones to any number of family / friends.Each 8 GB pack is valid for four days from date of activation of the pack. The 24 GB bonus pack is valid for 12 days from date of activation of pack. The weekly reward will be decided basis the number of family and friends getting JioPhone during every week (Friday to Thursday) and winners will be contacted by each Saturday during the tenure of the offer. In case a winning customer is unreachable, the next in line customer will be chosen for the weekly reward. (T&C apply).The Jio Cricket data packs that are credited into your account will apply automatically. Once a Jio Cricket Pack on your account expires, the next Jio Cricket Pack (if any) will apply automatically.The offer is valid from 13th April till 27th May 2018. The benefits will be provided to you and to your friends / family who get JioPhone before this date. The benefit of Jio Cricket data pack will be continued to be availed even after 27th May 2018, depending on the validity of the pack.