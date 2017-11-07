How To Avail Rs 8,000 Cashback On Apple iPhone X From Jio Customers who purchase Apple iPhone X with Citibank credit and Citibank world debit cards will get a cashback worth Rs 8,000, said Jio.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Reliance Jio has promised to buy back new models of iPhones after 12 months for 70% of their price.

Here are the details about Jio offer on Apple iPhone X:

Customers who purchase Apple iPhone X with Citibank credit and Citibank world debit cards will get a cashback worth Rs 8,000, said Jio on its website Jio.com.



Reliance Jio has promised to buy back the new models of iPhones after 12 months for 70 per cent of the iPhone's price. According to Jio, customers who buy Apple's iPhone 8/ iPhone 8 Plus/ iPhone X models and recharge with Jio for a plan worth Rs. 799 every month are eligible for the buy-back plan.



Customers can register for Apple iPhone X and also enroll for Jio buyback offer on the device on Jio's website.

Airtel offer on iPhone X

Bharti Airtel too was offering a cashback of Rs. 10,000 for Citibank credit card users. However, iPhone X available on Airtel online store was sold out within minutes on November 3 itself.



Analysts had already warned that the stock on hand is scarce, owing to constrained supply of key iPhone X components. The advanced depth-sensing camera system in iPhone X requires parts that only a few manufacturers can produce, news agency Indo-Asian News Service reported. (Also Read:







