Reliance Jio Offers Recharge Plans For JioLink Customers. Details Here

Reliance Jio is offering a host of recharge plans. Apart from the regular data and voice plans, it is also offering recharge plans at Rs 699, Rs 2,099 and Rs 4,199 on monthly, quarterly and half-yearly basis, respectively for its JioLink customers only, according to the telecom operator's official website -- jio.com. JioLink is an indoor 4G wireless hotspot. Since the launch of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio in September 2016, the telecom sector in country has witnessed disruption which has compelled other telecom operators to offer discounts and packs at lower rates to attract customers.Under this monthly plan, Jio offers 5 GB of high-speed data per day post after which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. An additional data of 16 GB is also bundled with the pack which adds up to a total of 156 GB of data per month. The pack, which is valid for 28 days, also offers complimentary subscription of Jio apps. However, the pack does not offer calling and SMS benefits.Under this quarterly plan, Jio offers 5 GB of high-speed data per day post after which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. An additional data of 48 GB is also bundled with the pack which adds up to a total of 538 GB of data. The pack, which is valid for 98 days, also offers complimentary subscription of Jio apps. However, the pack does not offer calling and SMS benefits.Under this half-yearly plan, Jio offers 5 GB of high-speed data per day post after which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. An additional data of 96 GB is also bundled with the pack which adds up to a total of 1076 GB of data. The pack, which is valid for 196 days, also offers complimentary subscription of Jio apps. However, the pack does not offer calling and SMS benefits.