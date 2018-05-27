Reliance Jio Offers Recharge Plans For JioLink Customers. Details Here

JioLink plans in detail:
Rs 699: Under this monthly plan, Jio offers 5 GB of high-speed data per day post after which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. An additional data of 16 GB is also bundled with the pack which adds up to a total of 156 GB of data per month. The pack, which is valid for 28 days, also offers complimentary subscription of Jio apps. However, the pack does not offer calling and SMS benefits.
Rs 2,099: Under this quarterly plan, Jio offers 5 GB of high-speed data per day post after which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. An additional data of 48 GB is also bundled with the pack which adds up to a total of 538 GB of data. The pack, which is valid for 98 days, also offers complimentary subscription of Jio apps. However, the pack does not offer calling and SMS benefits.
Rs 4,199: Under this half-yearly plan, Jio offers 5 GB of high-speed data per day post after which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. An additional data of 96 GB is also bundled with the pack which adds up to a total of 1076 GB of data. The pack, which is valid for 196 days, also offers complimentary subscription of Jio apps. However, the pack does not offer calling and SMS benefits.