Reliance Jio Offers On Samsung Galaxy J2, J7 Duo: Data, Cashback Benefits, Eligible Plans Reliance Jio is offering an instant cashback of Rs 2,750 on purchase of Samsung Galaxy J2 and J7.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The last date to avail Reliance Jio's offer is September 30, 2018.



Reliance Jio's offer on Samsung Galaxy J2 in detail:



is offering an instant cashback of Rs 2,750 on purchase of Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018). On purchase of the smartphone, customers will get 55 cashback vouchers worth Rs 50. Similarly, customers will also get 100 GB of 4G data -- 10 additional data vouchers of 10 GB each. The offer is valid till September 30, 2018 and is eligible only with Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid plans of the operator.





Reliance Jio's offer on Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo in detail:



is offering an instant cashback of Rs 2,750 on purchase of Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo. Customers will get 55 cashback vouchers worth Rs 50 and double data benefits for a maximum of four recharges. The offer is valid till September 30, 2018 and is eligible only with Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid plans. However, double data is valid on prepaid plans of Rs. 198 or above.



Reliance Jio,



Reliance Jio has come up with an exclusive offer with Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo. Under the offer, Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom operator is offering a cashback and data benefits. Customers can avail cashback benefits of up to Rs 2,750 and data benefit of 100 GB. Since its launch in September 2016, Jio has joined hands with a number of smartphones and has offered lucrative deals. The last date to avail Reliance Jio's offer is September 30, 2018. Reliance Jio is offering an instant cashback of Rs 2,750 on purchase of Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018). On purchase of the smartphone, customers will get 55 cashback vouchers worth Rs 50. Similarly, customers will also get 100 GB of 4G data -- 10 additional data vouchers of 10 GB each. The offer is valid till September 30, 2018 and is eligible only with Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid plans of the operator. Reliance Jio is offering an instant cashback of Rs 2,750 on purchase of Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo. Customers will get 55 cashback vouchers worth Rs 50 and double data benefits for a maximum of four recharges. The offer is valid till September 30, 2018 and is eligible only with Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid plans. However, double data is valid on prepaid plans of Rs. 198 or above.Reliance Jio, under its Holiday Hungama offer , is also offering Rs. 100 as instant discount and cashback to users who recharge their phones with the prepaid recharge plan of Rs. 399. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter