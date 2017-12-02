Jio Offers On iPhones, Google Pixel 2, Redmi 5A And More

Here are Reliance Jio's offers on Apple iPhones, Google Pixel 2 and 2XL, Redmi 5A, Infinix Zero 5 and Vivo V7, V7+ smartphones:
Reliance Jio has promised to buy back the new models of iPhones after 12 months for 70 per cent of the iPhone's price. According to Jio, customers who buy Apple's iPhone 8/ iPhone 8 Plus/ iPhone X models and recharge with Jio for a plan worth Rs 799 every month are eligible for the buy-back plan.
Reliance Jio offer on Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
If customers buy Google Pixel 2 or pre-order Pixel 2XL, they get benefits worth Rs. 22,999, said Jio on its website, Jio.com. Jio customers get one year of unlimited voice and data of 750 GB worth Rs. 9,999. After the usage of 750 GB, internet speed will reduce to 64 Kbps, said Jio.
Reliance Jio offer on Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2XL
Jio customers will also get a cashback of Rs. 8,000 if they decide to pay in monthly installments through HDFC Credit Card
Customers will also get an additional exchange bonus of Rs.5,000, said Jio.
Jio - Pixel 2 Plan is complimentary with every Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL purchased on Jio.com. Besides this, customers get unlimited local and national SMS. Jio plan on Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel XL is valid for 360 days.
Reliance Jio offer on Redmi 5A
Jio customers are eligible for an additional cashback of Rs 1,000 on Redmi 5A smartphones, said Jio on its official Twitter handle @reliancejio.
Life is beautiful when #DeshKaSmartPhone meets #DeshKaNetwork. Get a #Redmi5A and avail an additional cashback of ₹1000. #WithLoveFromJio. https://t.co/gokitBzE3b— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) November 30, 2017
Customers can avail up to 100GB or gigabytes of additional data if they buy Infinix Zero 5 smartphone and activate it with Jio SIM card. They will also get a 10GB additional 4G data on every recharge of Rs 309 and above. The offer is limited to 10 recharges until October 30, 2018, said Jio on its Twitter account.
Reliance Jio offer on Infinix Zero 5
We can think of zero reasons to not buy the latest Infinix #Zero5. Enjoy up to 100 GB additional 4G data on your Jio recharges. https://t.co/9QoyYg4W9N#InfinixZero5pic.twitter.com/MQ6VLGJ12t— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) November 30, 2017
Reliance Jio offer on Vivo V7, V7+
Customers get up to 100 GB of additional 4G data, along with 10 GB more data for every recharge of Jio for Rs 309 and above, said Jio. The Jio offer on Vivo V7 and V7+ is valid for 10 recharges till May 31, 2018. This Jio offer is applicable if customers purchase these Vivo smartphones and also are Jio subscribers - active or new.
A beautiful Digital Life with a clearer display is always a bonus. With the new @Vivo_India V7 enjoy up to 100 GB additional 4G data on your Jio recharges. https://t.co/pkA1awLl3s#VivoV7pic.twitter.com/D6sIIFhwd1— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) November 28, 2017