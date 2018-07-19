Reliance Jio Offers More Than 100% Cashback, Monsoon Hungama Scheme. Details Here

Under JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer, customers can replace their old JioPhones for Rs 501.

Reliance Jio, Mukesh Ambani-led telecom company, is offering 100 per cent cashback on select prepaid recharge plans. In a separate scheme, JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer, which will come into effect on Friday, Reliance Jio is allowing users to exchange old JioPhones for new JioPhones at only Rs 501. The latest offers from Reliance Jio come after Chairman Mukesh Ambani launched a fibre broadband system - the JioGigaFiber - early this month. These offers are sure to disrupt the telecom sector further.

How to avail 100% cashback on Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans

In order to avail this cashback offer, customers need to recharge with a prepaid recharge plan of Rs 398 or above, according to jio.com. The cashback will come in the form of 100 per cent cashback vouchers worth Rs 400. Another 100 per cent cashback up to Rs 100 will also be offered on select payment wallets, Jio said.

Customers can avail Reliance Jio's 100 per cent cashback on mobility and JioFi, JioFibre and JioLink.

Reliance Jio Monsoon Hungama Offer

Under JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer, customers can replace their old JioPhones, feature phones of Jio, for only Rs 501, and then get a new JioPhone. This launch will reduce the effective entry cost of JioPhone from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 510. This Reliance Jio offer will come into effect on July 21, Friday.

Earlier, Mr Ambani also announced the launch of JioPhone 2, the new version of JioPhone at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999. JioPhone 2 will be in the market from August 15.