Jio Offers JioFi Device With 100GB Data Free Of Cost. All Details Here JioFi device is originally priced at Rs 999 which can be grabbed at no cost under the new scheme.

33 Shares EMAIL PRINT The offer is applicable for prepaid customers of Reliance Jio only. The perfect home is where #GoogleHome and #JioFi are together! Buy a Google Home at @RelianceDigital Store and get a FREE JioFi with additional 100 GB data. #MakeGoogleJioFiIt. Know more -https://t.co/SUXBZ3sk1i@GoogleIndiapic.twitter.com/C0eTq7XkJm — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) April 13, 2018

Here a few things to know Google Home-JioFi bundled offer from Jio:



1. Customers purchasing a Google Home device from a Reliance Retail store will get a bundled JioFi device at no extra cost.



2. The customer will be on-boarded to Reliance Jio network by paying for a first time recharge pack starting at Rs 149 and the charges for Prime subscription (Rs 99) after which he/she will get instant additional data benefits 100GB (10GB data x 10 vouchers) in his/her MyJio account, the telecom company said. (Also read: Jio's New Offer: How To Redeem Sodexo Coupons To Pay Via JioMoney)



3. These vouchers will come with a validity period of one year from the date of credit, Reliance Jio added in its statement.



4. After this 100GB, customers will get data on the basis of the recharges they do.



5. The offer is applicable for prepaid customers of Reliance Jio only.



6. Each Google JioFi Data voucher provided under the offer can be redeemed only through the MyJio App installed on the mobile device of the eligible subscriber.



7. Only one Google JioFi Data Voucher can be redeemed by the eligible subscriber per recharge transaction.







