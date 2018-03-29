Reliance Jio Offers Cashback Worth Rs 2,200, Additional Data Of 60 GB On Nokia 1 Cashback of Rs 2,200 will be credited in form of 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each in MyJio app of a customer upon performing recharge on Nokia 1.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Nokia 1 must be recharged with Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plans of Rs 198/ Rs 299.



Details of Reliance Jio cashback additional data offer on Nokia 1 smartphones:

Cashback of Rs 2,200 will be credited in the form of 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each in the MyJio app of a customer upon performing a recharge on Nokia 1. The offer is only meant for an "Eligible Subscriber" which means that it is for a person who (i) has purchased Nokia 1; and (ii) is an active subscriber of Reliance Jio prepaid services; and (iii) is enrolled to the "Jio Prime" membership plan, said Jio.



The cashback offer can be availed between March 28, 2018 and May 31, 2022. The period of entitlement of additional data of Reliance Jio is from March 28, 2018 to March 31, 2019.



Customers who want to avail the offer must recharge Nokia 1 with Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plans of Rs.198 or Rs.299.



How to avail Reliance Jio offer on Nokia 1

An Eligible Subscriber, who, during the subsistence of the Offer, performs recharge on or before 30th June, 2018 on Nokia 1, shall be entitled to an additional 10 GB 4G data voucher ("Additional Data Voucher") per recharge, said Jio. Each voucher of Rs. 50 provided under the cashback, can be redeemed by the eligible subscriber upon a recharge in MyJio App only. Only one Cashback voucher of Rs.50 can be redeemed per eligible recharge.



A maximum of 44 Cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each, can be so redeemed by the subscriber on or before May 31, 2022. For avoidance of doubt, all unredeemed Cashback vouchers shall expire on May 31, 2022.



The additional data Voucher would be credited to the account of the subscriber within 48 hours of recharge, said the statement from Jio. On Nokia 1, the additional data vouchers can be availed for a maximum of six recharges, during the additional data entitlement period of the offer. Where any additional data voucher is redeemed during a recharge cycle period, the benefits attached to such additional data voucher shall be limited to that recharge cycle period and any such benefits that remain unutilized at end of that recharge cycle period, will expire and be forfeited, said Jio.







Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio is offering an instant cashback worth Rs 2,200 and additional 4G data of 60 GB or gigabytes on Nokia 1 smartphones. Reliance Jio's offer on Nokia 1 is valid with effect from March 28, Jio said in a press release. The cashback will be credited in the customers' MyJio app, in the form of 44 cashback vouchers, said Reliance Jio, adding, that the offer is valid only on the Indian version of Nokia 1 handsets, which are activated for the first time on the Reliance Jio network.Cashback of Rs 2,200 will be credited in the form of 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each in the MyJio app of a customer upon performing a recharge on Nokia 1. The offer is only meant for an "Eligible Subscriber" which means that it is for a person who (i) has purchased Nokia 1; and (ii) is an active subscriber of Reliance Jio prepaid services; and (iii) is enrolled to the "Jio Prime" membership plan, said Jio.The cashback offer can be availed between March 28, 2018 and May 31, 2022. The period of entitlement of additional data of Reliance Jio is from March 28, 2018 to March 31, 2019.Customers who want to avail the offer must recharge Nokia 1 with Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plans of Rs.198 or Rs.299.An Eligible Subscriber, who, during the subsistence of the Offer, performs recharge on or before 30th June, 2018 on Nokia 1, shall be entitled to an additional 10 GB 4G data voucher ("Additional Data Voucher") per recharge, said Jio. Each voucher of Rs. 50 provided under the cashback, can be redeemed by the eligible subscriber upon a recharge in MyJio App only. Only one Cashback voucher of Rs.50 can be redeemed per eligible recharge.A maximum of 44 Cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each, can be so redeemed by the subscriber on or before May 31, 2022. For avoidance of doubt, all unredeemed Cashback vouchers shall expire on May 31, 2022. The additional data Voucher would be credited to the account of the subscriber within 48 hours of recharge, said the statement from Jio. On Nokia 1, the additional data vouchers can be availed for a maximum of six recharges, during the additional data entitlement period of the offer. Where any additional data voucher is redeemed during a recharge cycle period, the benefits attached to such additional data voucher shall be limited to that recharge cycle period and any such benefits that remain unutilized at end of that recharge cycle period, will expire and be forfeited, said Jio.