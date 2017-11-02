Reliance Jio Offers 70% Buyback On iPhone X. How To Pre-Book

Jio's has extended the buyback offer on the Apple iPhone X and the Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Business | Updated: November 02, 2017 16:12 IST
One can book the iPhone X from October 27, 2017 to November 3, 2017 on the Jio website

Reliance Jio is offering Apple's iPhone X at a 70 per cent cashback. Through this scheme, the iPhone X, which will be up for sale in India soon, will be available for purchase with a 70 per cent buyback for customers using the device with a Jio SIM card and returning it after a year. The plan is also extended to purchase of Apple iPhone 8 and Apple iPhone 8 Plus through Jio's affiliated offline and online channels like Reliance Digital, Jio Store and Jio.com.


How To Book iPhone X

1) You can book the iPhone X starting from  October 27, 2017 to November 3, 2017 under the Reliance Jio scheme through any of the telecom company's "Pre-Booking Options".

2) Currently, Reliance Jio has limited the quantity covered under this scheme to one iPhone X per order.

3) The company however has not committed to specific timelines for availability or delivery of the iPhone X.

4) Customers will have to recharge with Rs 799 or a higher Jio tariff in order to be eligible for the offer, the company said.

How to Avail Reliance Jio Buyback Offer  On iPhone X 
5) Upon buying the iPhone X, users will have to enrol for the Buyback Offer by downloading the mobile app MyJio on it and registering. According to Reliance Jio, the iPhone X must be returned in "a fully functional" or working condition.


Steps for Booking iPhone X on jio.com

Visit Jio.com website

Select any of the available iPhone X variants

Enter Pincode and select quantity

Enter your personal details like Name, email ID and mobile number

Select the desired payment option

Pay the pre-booking amount of Rs 1,999
 

