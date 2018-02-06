How To Get Rs 799 Jio Cashback On Prepaid Recharges Starting From Rs 398 Reliance Jio is offering cashback worth Rs 799 on every prepaid recharge of Rs 398 and above.

Reliance Jio is raining cashbacks on its customers! Biollionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio - the latest entrant in the telecom sector - is offering cashback worth Rs 799 on every recharge of Rs 398 and above, according to the telecom company's website - jio.com. Customers can avail a 200 per cent cashback worth Rs 799. Jio's cashback offer, which started from February 1, is valid till February 15, 2018, according to the Jio website. Jio's cashback offer on prepaid recharge packs worth Rs 398 and above is divided into two parts: cashback vouchers and instant cashback from select e-wallets.(Reliance Jio is offering 100% cashback vouchers worth Rs. 400 in the form of eight vouchers of Rs. 50 on every recharge of Rs. 398 or above.)1) Jio is offering 100 per cent cashback vouchers worth Rs. 400 in the form of eight vouchers (Rs. 50*8) of Rs. 50 on every recharge of Rs. 398 or above. Secondly, Jio has partnered with leading digital wallets to bring instant cashback of up to Rs. 399.2) This takes the total value offered as cashback under the Jio scheme to Rs. 799 (Rs. 400 + Rs. 399).3) You can check the status of the 100 per cent cashback vouchers of Rs.400 (Rs.50*8) on mobile app, MyJio, under the My Vouchers section.4) The balance 100 per cent cashback is subject to recharges done via Third Party Aggregator (TPA) apps/websites, according to the Jio website. Up to Rs.399 cashback is offered on select TPA wallets. This gets credited instantly and can be checked on the respective TPA wallet app/website, Jio noted.5) Jio's 200 per cent cashback offer can be availed on e-wallets FreeCharge, MobiKwik, Paytm, Amazon Pay, PhonePe and BHIM, according to the telecom company.(Jio's 200% cashback offer can be availed, in part, on e-wallets.)6) Customers can also gift these Jio vouchers. You can buy vouchers (Plan Rs 398 or above) using MyJio by going to the 'My Voucher' section.7) In case you are gifting Jio vouchers , they can be transferred to your dear ones. The 100 per cent cashback vouchers will be credited to the MyJio account of the person redeeming the voucher. The instant cashback from partner wallets will come into customer's wallet from which the recharge was done.8) In order to avail Jio's cashback offer, you can recharge from MyJio app, Jio.com, Jio Stores, Reliance Digital, Partner Retail stores and selected wallets, according to jio.com. 9) If you recharged previously during Jio's Diwali Dhamaka/100% Cashback Offer/Triple Cashback Offer with Rs.399 and received Rs.50*8 cashback vouchers, you use those vouchers to buy new recharges and also get Rs.50*8 cashback and e-commerce vouchers as per the current offer, according to Jio.10) You can get 25 recharges on Jio's current cashback offer. However, the 200 per cent cashback offer can only be availed on five recharges, said Jio.