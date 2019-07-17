JioPhone 2 Latest Flash Sale: Timings, Prices And Other Details Here

Jio 2 Flash Sale: JioPhone 2 is an upgraded version of Reliance Jio's existing feature phone, JioPhone

Reliance Jio has announced a flash sale for its 4G-enabled feature phone JioPhone 2, which is an upgraded version of Reliance Jio's existing feature phone, JioPhone. The flash sale for JioPhone 2 will begin at 12:00 pm on Thursday, July 18, according to its website, jio.com. JioPhone 2 will be available at Rs. 2,999 under the flash sale, according to the telecom operator's portal. Jio offers special prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users. The packs are priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 99, Rs. 153, Rs. 297 and Rs. 594. (Also read: Reliance Jio 3-5 GB/day data plans: prices, validity explained here)

Here is how you can book Reliance Jio's JioPhone2:

1. Log on to Reliance Jio's website - jio.com - and select JioPhone2.

2. After selecting the phone, one needs to enter the pin code and proceed to checkout.

3. Then one has to provide personal details such as name, email ID and mobile number.

4. After this, the buyer is required to select the desired payment option.

5. After the payment of Rs. 2,999 is done, a confirmation notification is issued via email or SMS.

Here are recharge plans offered by Reliance Jio to be used with JioPhone devices:

JioPhone Rs. 49 recharge plan

Under the plan, Jio offers unlimited calling and 1 GB of high speed data, which reduces to 64 kbps after consumption. The pack also offers 50 SMSes and is valid for 28 days.

JioPhone Rs. 99 recharge plan

Under the plan, Jio offers unlimited calling and 14 GB of high speed data. The daily data limit is 0.5 GB, which reduces to 64 kbps after consumption. The pack also offers 300 SMSes and is valid for 28 days.

JioPhone Rs. 153 recharge plan

Under the plan, Jio offers unlimited calling and 42 GB of high speed data. The daily data limit is 1.5 GB, which reduces to 64 kbps after consumption. The pack also offers 100 SMSes per day and is valid for 28 days.

JioPhone Rs. 297 recharge plan

Under the plan, Jio offers unlimited calling and 42 GB of high speed data. The daily data limit is 0.5 GB, which reduces to 64 kbps after consumption. The pack also offers 300 SMSes and is valid for 84 days.

JioPhone Rs. 594 recharge plan

Under the plan, Jio offers unlimited calling and 84 GB data. The daily data limit is 0.5 GB, which reduces to 64 kbps after consumption. The pack offers 300 SMSes and is valid for 168 days.

