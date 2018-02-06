Reliance Jio's Prepaid Recharge Plans Between Rs 200-Rs 500

Jio prepaid recharge plans between Rs 200- Rs 500:



Reliance Jio is known for coming up with new recharge plans regularly and offering more benefits at fewer prices. In another push last month, Jio upgraded most of its existing prepaid recharge plans. Jio is currently offering a bouquet of plans with varied data limits and validity periods. Jio has some of the best-selling plans between Rs 200 to Rs 500 which are priced at Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 449 and Rs 498.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 299 offers 84GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 299 also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps for one year with this plan. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 349 offers 105GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 70 days with a daily cap of 1.5GB daily data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get 100 free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 70 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 398 offers 140GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 70 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 70 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399 offers 126GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 1.5GB daily data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers even get 100 free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 84 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448 offers 168GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 84 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 449 offers 136GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 91 days with a daily cap of 1.5GB daily data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers even get 100 free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan will be valid for 91 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448 offers 182GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 91 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 91 days.