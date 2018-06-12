Jio's New Plans With 3.5 GB Daily Data: Rs 198 Vs Rs 398 Vs Rs 448 Vs Rs 498

Jio's prepaid recharge in detail:
Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 198: Under this plan, Jio offers 3.5 GB per day of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 28 days which adds up to a total of 98 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.
Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 398: Under this plan, Jio offers 3.5 GB per day of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 70 days which adds up to a total of 245 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.
CommentsJio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 448: Under this plan, Jio offers 3.5 GB per day of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 84 days which adds up to a total of 294 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.
Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 498: Under this plan, Jio offers 3.5 GB per day of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 91 days which adds up to a total of 318.5 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.