Jio's New Plans With 3.5 GB Daily Data: Rs 198 Vs Rs 398 Vs Rs 448 Vs Rs 498

Reliance Jio on Tuesday revamped most of its prepaid recharge plans. The telecom operator will now provide 1.5 GB additional 4G data per day, said Jio in a press release. Jio's plans priced at Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498, which earlier used to offer 2 GB daily data, after today's revision will offer 3.5 GB data per day. The operator is also offering a discount of Rs 100 on all recharges of Rs 300 and above and 20 per cent on recharges below the Rs 300 price mark, if the users recharge through MyJio app and pay using PhonePe wallet.Under this plan, Jio offers 3.5 GB per day of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 28 days which adds up to a total of 98 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.Under this plan, Jio offers 3.5 GB per day of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 70 days which adds up to a total of 245 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.Under this plan, Jio offers 3.5 GB per day of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 84 days which adds up to a total of 294 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.Under this plan, Jio offers 3.5 GB per day of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 91 days which adds up to a total of 318.5 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.