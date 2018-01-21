Jio's Prepaid Recharge Plans With 1GB, 1.5GB, 2GB, 3GB Per Day Data Explained Jio's prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 149, Rs 153, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 449 offer 1GB daily data.

Jio's Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB daily data.

Jio's prepaid recharge plans with 1GB per day data: Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 149

Jio's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan offers 28GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days. Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 153

Jio's Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of 4G daily data for a period of 28 days for Jio Phone users. The total data available with this prepaid recharge plan is 28GB. After the completion of daily data limit, the internet speed is reduced to 64kbps. Jio's Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. This prepaid recharge plan also offers complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps including Jio TV, Jio Music, and Jio Money among others. 100 SMSes per day benefits are also added with this prepaid recharge plan.

Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 349

Jio's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GB of 4G data for a period of 70 days with daily limit of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 70 days.

Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 399

Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 84GB of 4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 84 days.

Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 449

Jio's Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan offers 91GB of high speed 4G data with a daily limit of 1 GB. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 91 days.



Jio's prepaid recharge plans with 1.5GB per day data: Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198

Jio's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan offers 42GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days, with a daily cap of 1.5GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Subscribers get access to host of Jio apps and benefits of free 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days.

Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 398

Jio's Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan offers 105GB of 4G data for a period of 70 days, with a daily cap of 1.5 GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Subscribers get access to host of Jio apps and benefits of free 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days.

Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448

Jio's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan offers 126GB of 4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 1.5 GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Subscribers get access to host of Jio apps and benefits of free 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 84 days.

Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 498

Jio's Rs 498 prepaid recharge plan offers 136GB of 4G data for a period of 91 days with a daily cap of 1.5 GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Subscribers get access to host of Jio apps and benefits of free 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 91 days.

Jio's prepaid recharge plans with 2GB per day data: Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 299

Jio's Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited and free high speed data of 56GBs for a period of 28 days. Subscribers can use 2GBs 4G data per day under this offer. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan also gives free and unlimited SMS benefits, said Jio website. The validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days.



Jio's prepaid recharge plans with 3GB per day data: Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 509

Jio's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan offers 84GB of high speed 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan of Jio. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps with this prepaid plan. Jio's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is 28 days.





