Jio's New Offer: Rs 149 Vs Rs 198 Vs Rs 299 Vs Rs 398 Vs Rs 449 Vs Rs 509 Vs Rs 799 Jio's prepaid recharge plans offer different data limits and come with different validity periods.

All prepaid plans of Jio offer unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 149

Jio's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan offers 28 GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days.

Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 198



Jio's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan offers 42 GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days, with a daily cap of 1.5GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Subscribers get access to host of Jio apps and benefits of free 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days.

Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 299

Jio's Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited and free high speed data of 56GBs for a period of 28 days. Subscribers can use 2GBs 4G data per day under this offer. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan also gives free and unlimited SMS benefits, said Jio website. The validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days.

Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 349

Jio's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 70 GBs of 4G data for a period of 70 days with daily limit of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 70 days. Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 398

Jio's Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan offers 105 GB of 4G data for a period of 70 days, with a daily cap of 1.5 GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Subscribers get access to host of Jio apps and benefits of free 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days.

Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 399

Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 84 GB of 4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 84 days.

Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 448

Jio's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan offers 126 GB of 4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 1.5 GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Subscribers get access to host of Jio apps and benefits of free 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 84 days.

Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 449

Jio's Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan offers 91 GB of high speed 4G data with a daily limit of 1 GB. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 91 days. Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 498

Jio's Rs 498 prepaid recharge plan offers 136 GB of 4G data for a period of 91 days with a daily cap of 1.5 GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Subscribers get access to host of Jio apps and benefits of free 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 91 days.

Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 509

Jio's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan offers 84GBs of high speed 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan of Jio. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps with this prepaid plan. Jio's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is 28 days. Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 799

Jio's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan offers 140GBs of high speed 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 5GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan of Jio. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps with this prepaid plan. Jio's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is 28 days.







