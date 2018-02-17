Reliance Jio Gives Rs 2,200 Cashback On Purchase Of These Smartphones

Reliance Jio’s 'Football offer' is valid for all eligible devices, activated on the Jio network for the first time, on or after February 15, 2018.
Benefits of Reliance Jio’s New offer:
An eligible subscriber, who, during the subsistence of the offer, performs recharge on or before 31st
March, 2018 shall be entitled to 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each on the MyJio app. Cashback received by the eligible subscriber shall be redeemed in the following manner:
1. Each voucher of Rs 50 provided under the cashback, can be redeemed by the eligible subscriber
on a recharge in MyJio App only.
2. Only one cashback voucher of Rs 50 can be redeemed per eligible recharge.
3. A maximum of 44 Cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each, can be so redeemed by the eligible
subscriber by March 31.
|List of Eligible Devices
|Brand Name
|Eligible Devices
|WATER 2, EARTH 1, WATER 1, WATER F1S, WATER 8, EARTH 2, WATER 10, WATER 11,
|LYF
|WATER 7s, WATER F1, WIND 4S, FLAME 8, C 451, FLAME 1, WIND 3, WIND 1, FLAME 7,
|WIND 7, WIND 7, WATER 5, WATER 4, WATER 6, WATER 7
|Samsung
|On 8, On 5 Pro, On 7 Pro, On Max, On Nxt, J3 2016
|Xiaomi
|Mi Max 2, Mi Mix 2, Mi A1, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 4
|Motorola
|Moto C+, Moto E4+, Lenovo K8+, Moto G5S, Moto G5S+, Moto Z2 Play
|Vdeo 1, Vdeo 2, Vdeo 3, Bharat 2, Dual 5, Canvas 2 (2017), Dual 4, Selfie 2 Note, Selfie
|Micromax
|2, Selfie 3, Canvas 1, Bharat 4, Evok Dual Note, Bharat 2 Plus, Canvas Infinity Pro, Canvas
|Infinity, Bharat 3, Spark 4G 2017, Bharat 1, Bharat 2 Anniversary, Bharat 5, Bharat 5
|Plus
|Huawei
|Honor 9i, Honor 7x, Honor 9 lite
|Nokia
|Nokia 5, Nokia 6
|10.or
|D, E, G
|BlackBerry
|KeyOne
|Zenfone 2 Laser 5.5, Zenfone 3 5.2, Zenfone 3 5.5, ZenFone 3 Laser, ZenFone 3 MAX
|5.2, Zenfone 3 MAX 5.5, Zenfone 3S MAX, Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite(IN), ZenFone 4 Selfie
|Asus
|Pro, Zenfone AR, Zenfone Deluxe, Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE, ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE, ZenFone
|Go 5.5 LTE, ZenFone Live, ZenFone Live(WW), Zenfone Max, Zenfone Selfie, Zenfone
|Ultra, Zenfone Zoom S
|Eluga A2, ELUGA A3, ELUGA A3 Pro, ELUGA I2 Activ, P77, ELUGA I5, ELUGA A4, Eluga
|Ray 500, Eluga Ray 700, ELUGA I9 , Eluga I2, ELUGA Prim, P88, ELUGA Tapp, P71, ELUGA
|Panasonic
|Mark 2, P85, P100, ELUGA Pulse, ELUGA Pulse X, ELUGA Ray X, ELUGA Ray Max, ELUGA
|Ray, ELUGA I3 Mega, P9, P55 Max, Eluga Note, Eluga Arc 2, P55 Novo 4G, P99, P91, Eluga
|Mark, P66, Eluga Turbo, P90 4G, ELUGA Ray 550, ELUGA I7, P95, Eluga Icon 2, Eluga Arc,
|Eluga I3, ELUGA I4 , P90 3G
|LG V30+, LG G6, LG Q6/Q6+, LG K7i, G4, LG V20, LG G3, LG G4 Stylus, LG G Pro 2, LG
|LG
|F70, LG Magna, LG Spirit, LG K10 2017, LG F60, LG K8, LG G3 Beat, LG G3 Styls, LG L70
|Plus, LG L80 Plus, LG K7 LTE, LG K10 LTE, LG Stylus 2, LG X Screen, LG G Flex 2, LG G5,
|LG G3 Stylus, LG X Power, LG C70, LG Stylus 2 Plus, LG Cam Plus
|AQUA ZENITH, AQUA PRIME 4G, AQUA PRO 4G, CLOUD Q11, Aqua Note 5.5, CLOUD
|Intex
|Q11 4G , AQUA STRONG 5.1+, CLOUD STYLE 4G, AQUA AMAZE+, ELYT-E1, AQUA
|CRYSTAL, AQUA LIONS 4G, AQUA SUPREME+, AQUA TREND LITE, AQUA CRYSTAL+,