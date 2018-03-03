Jio Offers Cashback Of Up To Rs 700 On These Prepaid Plans

According to jio.com, the company is offering cashback vouchers worth Rs 400 in the form of eight vouchers of Rs 50 on every recharge of Rs 398 or above. This is credited immediately in customers' accounts and is visible under 'My Vouchers' in MyJio app.
Secondly, Jio has partnered with leading digital wallets like FreeCharge, Mobikwik, PayTM, Amazon Pay and PhonePe to bring instant cashback of up to Rs 300. When the recharge is done through MobiKwik, users get a cashback of Rs 300 (both new and existing Jio Prime members). Paytm is offering Rs 80 as cashback to new customers and Rs 50 to existing customers. Amazon Pay users get Rs 50 cashback (both new and existing Jio Prime members). PhonePe wallet is also offering cashback where new Jio users get Rs 90 while existing ones get Rs 60. Freecharge is offering cashback of Rs 75 (for new users) and Rs 30 (for existing Jio users).
