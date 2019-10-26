Reliance Jio's 'All-In-One' Plans For JioPhone Users: Prices, Voice Call And Data Benefits Explained

Jio Rs 125 plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Reliance Jio has announced four "all-in-one" plans with data and voice call benefits for JioPhone users. These plans are priced at Rs 75, Rs 125, Rs 155 and Rs 185, and provide the subscriber with unlimited free calls on the Jio network (Jio-to-Jio calls) and up to 500 minutes of free calls to other networks, according to Reliance Jio's website - jio.com. In each of the four "all-in-one" packs for JioPhone users, the operator provides 100 free SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Here's all you need to know about Reliance Jio's four "all-in-one" plans for JioPhone users:

Jio Rs 75 plan

Jio Rs 75 plan offers 3 GBs of high speed data for a validity period of 28 days with a daily cap of 0.1 GB, among other benefits.

Jio Rs 125 plan

Jio Rs 125 plan comes with a validity period of 28 days, and provides a total 14 GBs of high speed data with a daily limit of 0.5 GB.

Jio Rs 155 plan

Jio Rs 155 plan comes with a validity period of 28 days, and provides a total 28 GBs of high speed data with a daily limit of 1 GB.

Jio Rs 185 plan

Jio Rs 185 plan offers 56 GBs of high speed data for a validity period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2 GBs, among other benefits.

Other announcements by Reliance Jio

Earlier, Jio also announced "all-in-one" plans for Jio SIM users. These plans - priced at Rs. 222, Rs 333, Rs 444 and Rs 555 - offer unlimited calls on the Jio network (Jio-to-Jio calls) and 1,000 minutes of calls to other networks. However, the Rs 555 plan offers 3,000 minutes of off-net calls, according to the description of the four plans on the telecom operator's website.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.