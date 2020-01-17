Reliance Jio Net Profit Jumps 62% at Rs 1,350 Crore In December Quarter

Reliance Jio had reported a net profit of Rs 831 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Reliance Jio reported a 62 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 1,350 crore for the quarter ended December 2019, the company said in a statement. The telecom arm of Reliance Industries had reported a net profit of Rs 831 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The standalone revenue from operations rose by 28 per cent to Rs 13,968 crore during the same period, compared to 10,884 crore in the same period last year.

The average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric of profitability for telecom companies, came in at Rs 128.4 per month versus Rs 120 per month in the previous quarter. Reliance Jio added 37 crore subscribers during the quarter, as per the statement issued by the telecom operator.

Commenting on the results, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, said, “Jio has continued on its unprecedented growth journey receiving overwhelming customer response for best in class mobile connectivity services. We are delivering on our promise to be the driver of digital revolution in the country."

Total wireless data traffic during the quarter was 1,208 crore giga bytes and total voice traffic during the quarter was 82,640 crore minutes.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries posted record profit of Rs 11,640 crore in the December quarter.