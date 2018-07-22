How To Avail Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Hungama Offer For Rs 1,095. Details Here

Reliance Jio 'Monsoon Hungama' Offer: For Rs 594, Jio is offering prepaid recharge for 6 months.

Under its 'Monsoon Hungama' exchange offer, Reliance Jio is offering JioPhone for Rs. 501. Customers can exchange any old feature phone (of any brand) for a brand new JioPhone (existing model) at an effective entry cost of Rs. 501, said the Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom operator. However, customers also need to pay Rs 594 for prepaid recharge plans, which adds up to a total of Rs 1,095 for a new a JioPhone. Customers will get benefits -- both data and voice calls -- of six recharge packs worth Rs 99 for six months, Jio said in a statement.

(Reliance Jio 'Monsoon Hungama' Offer: Customers get unlimited voice calls and 0.5 GB data per day)

Reliance Jio 'Monsoon Hungama' offers up to 90 GB data: How to avail

For Rs 99, customers get unlimited voice calls and 0.5 GB data per day for 28 days. Customers also get 300 SMSes with the prepaid recharge plan. For Rs 594 (99 x 6), Reliance Jio is offering this prepaid recharge plans for six months. Additionally, JioPhone users also get extra 6 GB data voucher, which adds the total data up to 90 GB for six months.

But customers availing a JioPhone compulsorily have to avail this prepaid recharge plan for six months, Jio said.

"There are currently 2 JioPhone plans available: Rs. 49 and Rs. 153. The Rs. 49 plan is a kind of trial plan with 1 GB monthly data, whereas our highest-selling plan Rs. 153 provides 1.5 GB data/day. We realised that there are some users who may want lesser data and therefore must get the plan at a lower price. Hence we are introducing Rs. 99 with unlimited free voice, 0.5 GB data/day and 300 SMS for 28 days,” said a company spokesperson.

Reliance Jio 'Monsoon Hungama' exchange offer in detail:

Tha amount of Rs. 501, which is to be paid with the old phone, is a 100 per cent refundable security deposit at the end of three years. The offer can be availed instantly at the retail point, on exchanging any old 2G/3G/4G (non-VOLTE) phone. Customers, however, should ensure that the old phone, which is being exchanged must be in working condition and with s charger. The old phone must be handed over to the retailer at the time of the new JioPhone purchase. However, only mobiles that were purchased in the last 3.5 years (from January 1, 2015 ) are eligible for exchange.

Customers will get a new Jio SIM with the JioPhone and can also retain their existing number by opting for Mobile Number Portability (MNP), Reliance Jio said.