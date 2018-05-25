Reliance Jio Looks For Young Interns To Become Digital Champions Reliance Jio Digital Champions Programme requires students to interact closely with multiple small and medium businesses (SMBs)

7 Shares EMAIL PRINT Reliance Jio is offering a five-week long digital internship to college students Reliance Jio offers a five-week long digital internship to the students who will be known as 'Digital Champions'. For the same, Reliance Jio has designed a learning programme for students. In view of the rapidly-changing world, business models are evolving almost overnight through innovative applications of digital technologies. Technology is increasingly become significant in every sphere of life. It is, therefore, important to improve the skills so as to prepare for the changing environment.



Digital Champions is a five-week action oriented programme that requires students to interact closely with multiple small and medium businesses (SMBs) to get insights into their business and challenges. The students will also learn about new digital technologies, and how they can positively impact the small businesses.



For four-year undergraduate students, the prospective interns should be the ones who have completed first or second year. For the three-year undergraduate courses, the applicants must have completed the first year. The students will be selected on the basis of their responses to an online assessment test.



The company further says that there are limited openings in each location and students would be given preference on the first-come first-serve basis.



The programme is non- remunerative and the interns will not receive any monetary compensation or stipend for the same. At the end of the programme, the students will receive a certificate from Reliance Jio upon successful completion. The programme is voluntary and the participants are free to leave the program anytime during the duration whenever they wish to.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2018,



