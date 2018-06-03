Reliance Jio Offers Long Term Prepaid Recharge Plans: Details Here

Reliance Jio's long term plans in detail:
Rs 999: Under this plan, Jio offers 60 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Customers also get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. The plan is valid for a period of 90 days.
Rs 1,999: Under this plan, Jio offers 125 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Customers also get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. The plan is valid for a period of 180 days.
CommentsRs 4,999: Under this plan, Jio offers 350 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Customers also get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. The plan is valid for a period of 360 days.
Rs 9,999: Under this plan, Jio offers 750 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Customers also get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. The plan is valid for a period of 360 days.