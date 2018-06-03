Reliance Jio Offers Long Term Prepaid Recharge Plans: Details Here For Rs 1,999, Reliance Jio offers 125 GB of 4G data which is valid for a period of 180 days.

Share EMAIL PRINT Reliance Jio offers four long term prepaid plans for Rs 999, Rs 1,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999.



Reliance Jio's long term plans in detail:



Rs 999: Under this plan,



Rs 1,999: Under this plan, Jio offers 125 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Customers also get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. The plan is valid for a period of 180 days.



Rs 4,999: Under this plan, Jio offers 350 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Customers also get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. The plan is valid for a period of 360 days.



Rs 9,999: Under this plan,



Reliance Jio offers a host of prepaid recharge plans. The Mukesh Ambani-owned company offers plans varying from Rs 19 to Rs 9,999 which are valid for a period of one day to a year. These plans offer unlimited calling and data benefits, with some particular limits. Reliance Jio also offers four long term prepaid plans for Rs 999, Rs 1,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999, according to the telecom operator's official website -- jio.com. Since the launch of Jio in September 2016, the telecom sector in country has witnessed disruption which has compelled other telecom operators to offer packs at lower rates to attract customers.Under this plan, Jio offers 60 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Customers also get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. The plan is valid for a period of 90 days.Under this plan, Jio offers 125 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Customers also get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. The plan is valid for a period of 180 days.Under this plan, Jio offers 350 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Customers also get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. The plan is valid for a period of 360 days.Under this plan, Jio offers 750 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Customers also get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. The plan is valid for a period of 360 days. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter