Reliance Jio Unveils Rs 49 Plan For Jio Phone Users. Details Here

"Tariffs charged for feature phone users continue to be exorbitant, while their smartphone counterparts on Jio enjoyed free voice calls and high speed data at the most affordable tariffs. The high feature phone tariffs make it impossible for them to even think of using data...Jio has made data affordable for everyone," the statement said.
Besides, the telco as part of its 'Republic Day offer' will double the validity of Rs 98 pack to 28 days from the current 14 days."...this Republic Day will mark an acceleration towards achieving the vision of Digital Freedom for the 50 crore feature phone users of India. Currently, they can neither afford even the cheapest 4G LTE smartphone, nor the exorbitant cost of data and voice charged for 2G services," Jio said.
Recently, Reliance Jio also decided to offer 500 MB extra data to its subscribers using 1GB and 1.5GB per day data packs with effect from January 26.
Mobile data rates will see a further drop to as low as Rs 2.7 per GB with Reliance Jio announcing extra 500 MB data for its users of select plans as part of 'Republic Day offer', as per a Bank of America Merrill Lynch report.
