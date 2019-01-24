Reliance Jio Launches Rs 297, Rs 594 Prepaid Plans For JioPhone Users

Under the Rs 594 plan, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited calling, 0.5 GB of high-speed per day data

Reliance Jio has come up with new prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users under 'Jiophone Monsoon Hungama', said the billionaire Mukesh Amabni-owned telecom operator on Thursday. The new Jio prepaid recharge packs are priced at Rs 297 and Rs 594, valid for 3 and 6 months, respectively. Under the Rs 297 plan, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited calling, 0.5 GB of high-speed per day data and 300 SMSes for 28 days. However, after the consumption of daily limit, the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for 84 days.

Under the Rs 594 plan, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited calling, 0.5 GB of high-speed per day data and 300 SMSes for 28 days. However, after the consumption of daily limit, the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for 168 days.

Complimentary subscription to Jio apps is bundled with both the recharge plans.

Reliance Jio also offers three monthly recharge packs for JioPhone users apart from these new long terms packs.

Reliance Jio has also announced a flash sale for JioPhone 2, its 4G-enabled feature phone. The flash sale for JioPhone 2 will begin at 12:00 pm next Thursday - January 31 - the telecom company said on its official website, jio.com. JioPhone 2 will be available at Rs. 2,999 under the flash sale, said Reliance Jio. JioPhone 2 is an upgraded version of Reliance Jio's existing feature phone called JioPhone. Reliance Jio has launched similar flash sales on several occasions in the recent past.