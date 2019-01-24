Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans For JioPhone Compared Here

Jio provides five prepaid recharge packs for JioPhone, a 4G-enabled mobile phone offered by the company.

Reliance Jio announced two new prepaid plans for JioPhone users priced at Rs. 297 and Rs. 594 on Thursday. Jio provides five prepaid recharge packs for JioPhone, a 4G-enabled mobile phone offered by the telecom major. Out of the five packs, three are monthly packs and two are long-term packs, according to the company's website - jio.com. These prepaid plans work only if the mobile SIM card is in a JioPhone device, said the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-run telecom operator. Complimentary subscription to Jio apps is also bundled with all the recharge plans.

Here's a comparison of the five JioPhone prepaid plans - Rs. 49, Rs. 99, Rs. 153, Rs 294 and Rs 597:

Plan Validity High speed data Daily limit of high speed data SMS 49 28 1 GB - 50 99 28 14 GB 0.5 GB 300 153 28 42 GB 1.5 GB 100/day 297 84 42 GB 0.5 GB 300/ for 28 days 594 168 84 GB 0.5 GB 300/ for 28 days

JioPhone monthly packs:

JioPhone Rs 49 recharge plan

Under the Rs. 49 plan, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited calling, 1 GB of high-speed data and 50 SMSes for 28 days. However, after the consumption of 1 GB, the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for 28 days.

JioPhone Rs 99 recharge plan

Under the Rs. 99 plan, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited calling, 14 GB of high-speed data and 300 SMSes for 28 days. The daily high-speed data usage is capped at 0.5 GB after which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for 28 days.

JioPhone Rs 153 recharge plan

Under the Rs. 153 plan, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited calling, 42 GB of high-speed data and 100 SMSes per day. The daily high-speed data usage is capped at 1.5 GB after which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for 28 days.

JioPhone long-term packs:

JioPhone Rs 297 recharge plan

Under the Rs. 297 plan, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited calling, 42 GB of high-speed data and 300 SMSes for 28 days. The daily high-speed data usage is capped at 0.5 GB after which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for 84 days.

JioPhone Rs 594 recharge plan

Under the Rs. 594 plan, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited calling, 84 GB of high-speed data and 300 SMSes for 28 days. The daily high-speed data usage is capped at 0.5 GB after which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for 168 days.