NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans For JioPhone Compared Here

Reliance Jio announced two new prepaid plans for JioPhone users priced at Rs. 297 and Rs. 594 on Thursday.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: January 24, 2019 17:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans For JioPhone Compared Here

Jio provides five prepaid recharge packs for JioPhone, a 4G-enabled mobile phone offered by the company.


Reliance Jio announced two new prepaid plans for JioPhone users priced at Rs. 297 and Rs. 594 on Thursday. Jio provides five prepaid recharge packs for JioPhone, a 4G-enabled mobile phone offered by the telecom major. Out of the five packs, three are monthly packs and two are long-term packs, according to the company's website - jio.com. These prepaid plans work only if the mobile SIM card is in a JioPhone device, said the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-run telecom operator. Complimentary subscription to Jio apps is also bundled with all the recharge plans.

Here's a comparison of the five JioPhone prepaid plans - Rs. 49, Rs. 99, Rs. 153, Rs 294 and Rs 597:

PlanValidityHigh speed dataDaily limit of high speed dataSMS
49281 GB-50
992814 GB0.5 GB300
1532842 GB1.5 GB100/day
2978442 GB0.5 GB300/ for 28 days
59416884 GB0.5 GB300/ for 28 days

 

JioPhone monthly packs:

JioPhone Rs 49 recharge plan

Under the Rs. 49 plan, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited calling, 1 GB of high-speed data and 50 SMSes for 28 days. However, after the consumption of 1 GB, the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for 28 days.

JioPhone Rs 99 recharge plan

Under the Rs. 99 plan, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited calling, 14 GB of high-speed data and 300 SMSes for 28 days. The daily high-speed data usage is capped at 0.5 GB after which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for 28 days.

JioPhone Rs 153 recharge plan

Under the Rs. 153 plan, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited calling, 42 GB of high-speed data and 100 SMSes per day. The daily high-speed data usage is capped at 1.5 GB after which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for 28 days.

JioPhone long-term packs:

JioPhone Rs 297 recharge plan

Under the Rs. 297 plan, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited calling, 42 GB of high-speed data and 300 SMSes for 28 days. The daily high-speed data usage is capped at 0.5 GB after which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for 84 days.

JioPhone Rs 594 recharge plan

Under the Rs. 594 plan, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited calling, 84 GB of high-speed data and 300 SMSes for 28 days. The daily high-speed data usage is capped at 0.5 GB after which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for 168 days.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

JioPhone rechargeJio rechargenew jio recharges

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chanda KochharMeghalaya MinerMercedes V ClassAK SikriRavneet Singh GillLive TVTata HarrierHOP LiveTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHLuka Chuppi TrailerRedmi Note 7PUBG

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top