Latest On Reliance Jio Offers: JioPhone Monsoon Hungama, JioPhone 2 And More

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio is offering a 100% cashback on prepaid recharge plans and JioFi.

Reliance Jio, the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom company, has released a spree of offers. Reliance Jio will also next month be releasing JioPhone 2, the second generation of JioPhone, the flagship feature phone of the company. Under the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer, Reliance Jio is offering JioPhone in exchange for any old feature phone. The feature phone can be of any brand and not necessarily of Reliance Jio. The company is also offering a 100 per cent cashback on mobiles and JioFi, among other things.

Given below are the latest offers from Reliance Jio:

Reliance Jio JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer

Under the Monsoon Hungama exchange offer, JioPhone will now be available at effectively Rs 501, Jio said. The price is a 100 per cent refundable security deposit at the end of three years. However, customers should ensure that the old phone that is being exchanged must be in working condition and has a charger. The old phone must be handed over to the retailer at the time of the new JioPhone purchase.

Customers will get a new Jio SIM with the JioPhone.

However, anyone availing the JioPhone under the Monsoon Hungama offer also needs to buy specific Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans worth a total of Rs 594.

How to avail JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer

Users will get unlimited voice and data for six months on paying only Rs 594 at the time of activation of Jio SIM. JioPhone users under the Monsoon Hungama exchange offer will also get a special exchange bonus of 6GB data voucher, worth Rs 101. This takes the total data to 90 GB over a period of six months.

Thus, you can get a JioPhone on payment of a total of Rs 1,095.

Reliance Jio's 100% cashback offer

In order to avail this cashback offer from Reliance Jio, customers need to recharge with a prepaid recharge plan of Rs. 398 or above, according to jio.com. The cashback will come in the form of 100 per cent cashback vouchers worth Rs. 400. Another 100 per cent cashback up to Rs. 100 will also be offered on select payment wallets, Jio said.

Reliance Jio's 100 per cent cashback offer is valid on mobile phone prepaid recharge plans, JioFi, JioFibre and JioLink.

Details on JioPhone 2

Starting August 15, JioPhone2 will be available at an introductory price of only Rs 2,999. JioPhone, which was already equipped with Facebook, will also now have in-built WhatsApp, YouTube and Google Maps.