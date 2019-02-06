JioPhone 2 Latest Flash Sale: Timing, Price And Other Details

JioPhone 2 is an upgraded version of Reliance Jio's existing feature phone called JioPhone.

Reliance Jio has announced a flash sale for JioPhone 2, its 4G-enabled feature phone. The flash sale for JioPhone 2 will begin at 12:00 pm on Thursday, February 7, the telecom operator said on its official website, jio.com. JioPhone 2 will be available at Rs. 2,999 under the flash sale, noted the Mukesh Ambani-owned company. JioPhone 2 is an upgraded version of Reliance Jio's existing feature phone called JioPhone. Reliance Jio has launched similar flash sales on several occasions in the recent past.

Here's how to book JioPhone2 in the upcoming flash sale on February 7:

1. Log on to Reliance Jio's website, jio.com, and select JioPhone2.

2. After that, the user is required to enter the pincode and proceed to checkout.

3. The user is required to provide personal details such as name, email ID and mobile number.

4. After this, the user has to select the desired payment option.

5. Once the payment of Rs. 2,999 is made, an order confirmation notification is issued through email or SMS.

Prepaid recharge offers for JioPhone:

Reliance Jio offers five prepaid plans for JioPhone. These recharge plans are priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 99, Rs. 153, Rs 297 and Rs 594.

Here are the five prepaid Reliance Jio plans to be used with JioPhone devices:

JioPhone Rs. 49 recharge plan:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 1 GB data, which gets reduced to 64 kbps after consumption. The pack also offers 50 SMSes and is valid for 28 days.

JioPhone Rs. 99 recharge plan:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 14 GB data. The daily data limit is 0.5 GB, which gets reduced to 64 Kbps after consumption. The pack also offers 300 SMSes and is valid for 28 days.

JioPhone Rs. 153 recharge plan:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 42 GB data. The daily data limit is 1.5 GB, which gets reduced to 64 Kbps after consumption. The pack also offers 100 SMSes per day and is valid for 28 days.

JioPhone Rs. 297 recharge plan:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 42 GB data. The daily data limit is 0.5 GB, which gets reduced to 64 Kbps after consumption. The pack also offers 300 SMSes for 28 days. The plan is valid for 84 days.

JioPhone Rs. 594 recharge plan:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 84 GB data. The daily data limit is 0.5 GB, which gets reduced to 64 Kbps after consumption. The pack also offers 300 SMSes for 28 days. The plan is valid for 168 days.