JioPhone 2 Flash Sale: Check Timings, Price And Other Details Here

Reliance Jio offers 5 prepaid plans for JioPhone priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 99, Rs. 153, Rs. 297 and Rs. 594

Reliance Jio has announced a flash sale for its 4G-enabled feature phone, JioPhone 2. The flash sale for JioPhone 2 will begin at 12:00 pm on Thursday, June 6, according to the telecom operator's official website - jio.com. JioPhone 2 will be available at Rs. 2,999 under the flash sale, noted Reliance Jio. JioPhone 2 is an upgraded version of Reliance Jio's existing feature phone called JioPhone. The operator also offers special prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users. These packs are priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 99, Rs. 153, Rs. 297 and Rs. 594.

Here's how to book Reliance Jio's JioPhone2 :

1. Log on to jio.com, Reliance Jio's website, and select JioPhone2.

2. After that, the buyer is required to enter the pincode and proceed to checkout.

3. Then the buyer needs to provide personal details such as name, email ID and mobile number.

4. After this, one has to select the desired payment option.

5. Once the payment of Rs. 2,999 is made, an order confirmation notification is issued through email or SMS.

Here are the five prepaid Reliance Jio plans to be used with JioPhone devices:

JioPhone Rs. 49 recharge plan:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 1 GB of high speed data, which slows down to 64 kbps after consumption. The pack offers 50 SMSes and is valid for 28 days.

JioPhone Rs. 99 recharge plan:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 14 GB of high speed data. The daily data limit is 0.5 GB, which slows down to 64 kbps after consumption. The pack offers 300 SMSes and is valid for 28 days.

JioPhone Rs. 153 recharge plan:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 42 GB of high speed data. The daily data limit is 1.5 GB, which slows down to 64 kbps after consumption. The pack offers 100 SMSes per day and is valid for 28 days.

JioPhone Rs. 297 recharge plan:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 42 GB of high speed data. The daily data limit is 0.5 GB, which slows down to 64 kbps after consumption. The pack offers 300 SMSes and is valid for 84 days.

JioPhone Rs. 594 recharge plan:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 84 GB data. The daily data limit is 0.5 GB, which slows down to 64 kbps after consumption. The pack offers 300 SMSes and is valid for 168 days.