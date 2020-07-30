Reliance Jio June Quarter Profit Nearly Triples To Rs 2,520 Crore

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries' telecom arm, Reliance Jio Infocomm, on Thursday said its standalone net profit was at Rs 2,520 crore in the quarter ended June 30. Reliance Jio had reported a net profit of Rs 891 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Reliance Jio's revenue from operations was at Rs 16,557 crore in the April-June period, the telecom major said in a statement, up 33.71 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

Reliance Jio said it has evaluated the implications of the coronavirus pandemic, and has determined that there is no significant impact on its financial position and performance.

"Jio Platforms Limited with partnerships across promising Indian start-ups and globally renowned technology companies is set to drive the next leg of hyper growth for digital businesses. Our growth strategy is aimed at meeting the needs of all the 1.3 billion Indians," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries.

"We remain focused on playing a leading role India's transformation into a Digital Society," he added.

The company said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin rose to 44.0 per cent in the first quarter of financial year 2020-21, from 37.8 per cent in the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Reliance Jio said its total customer base stood at 39.83 crore, as of June 30, 2020.

Its average revenue per user (ARPU) - a key measure of profitability for a telecommunications company - was at Rs 140.3 per subscriber per month.

Jio Platforms - which houses Reliance Jio Infocomm - raised Rs 1,52,056 crore through sale of stake to 13 investors during the quarter, including Facebook, Google, Intel Capital and Qualcomm.

After completion of these investments, Reliance Industries will hold a 66.48 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, Reliance Jio said.