Jio Says Its 5G Services Now Cover Entire National Capital Region

Reliance Jio Infocomm today said Jio is the only operator now to provide 5G services across the entire National Capital Region (NCR), including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Meanwhile, Jio's rival Bharti Airtel said its 5G services are now available at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, making it the first airport in Uttar Pradesh to get superfast internet services.

The new terminal in Bengaluru and Pune are the other two airports that have Airtel 5G Plus services, according to a release by the company.

A Jio Spokesperson said: "Covering the majority of the National Capital and NCR region is a matter of pride for us. Jio is expanding its True 5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this area. It is the only operator to be present across the entire Delhi-NCR region with True-5G services."

The 5G network will be present across all important localities and areas, including residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges and universities, high footfall areas such as tourist spots and hotels and roads highways and Metros, a Jio release said.

Airtel said Varanasi is one of the first 8 cities in the country to get the Airtel 5G Plus services. The services are available at Benaras Hindu University (BHU), Ghatt Road, Adampur, Beniya Bagh Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Rajghat, Sarnath, Sigra, Thateri Bazaar and a few other locations, it added.

Besides Varanasi, Airtel 5G services are live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, and Nagpur.