Reliance Jio Holiday Hungama Offers Rs 100 Discount On Rs 399 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Details on Reliance Jio's Rs 100 instant cashback, discount on Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan
The Rs 100 instant discount to be available on MyJio app for users who pay via PhonePe app.
This Rs 100 instant discount comprises two components:
1) Rs 50 instant discount will be offered for Jio prepaid users who have Rs 50 cashback vouchers from Jio on recharging via MyJio App.
2) Rs 50 instant cashback will be offered when payment is done via PhonePe, inside MyJio App.
With the new offer, Jio's unlimited monthly services (with 1.5 GB data daily) will be available at effectively only Rs 100. Rs 399 (with Rs 100 instant discount) = Rs 299 divided by three months = Rs 100.
CommentsHow to avail Reliance Jio's Rs 100 instant cashback on Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan
Log into MyJio app and click on recharge tab.
Click on 'Buy' button to move to Payment page.
Select PhonePe wallet as your payment option.
Sign into your PhonePe account after confirming your number and one time password.
Pay for net payable amount using your PhonePe wallet.
Reliance Jio last month launched JioPostpaid plan of Rs 199. Rival Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular have been battling intense competition from Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio.