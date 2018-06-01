Reliance Jio Holiday Hungama Offers Rs 100 Discount On Rs 399 Prepaid Recharge Plan Reliance Jio's Holiday Hungama offer would effectively reduce the price of its 'highest-selling' prepaid recharge plan of Rs 399 to Rs 299.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Reliance Jio's Holiday Hungama offer will run from June 1 to June 15.



Details on Reliance Jio's Rs 100 instant cashback, discount on Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan

The Rs 100 instant discount to be available on MyJio app for users who pay via PhonePe app.

This Rs 100 instant discount comprises two components:

1) Rs 50 instant discount will be offered for Jio prepaid users who have Rs 50 cashback vouchers from Jio on recharging via MyJio App.

2) Rs 50 instant cashback will be offered when payment is done via PhonePe, inside MyJio App.



With the new offer, Jio's unlimited monthly services (with 1.5 GB data daily) will be available at effectively only Rs 100. Rs 399 (with Rs 100 instant discount) = Rs 299 divided by three months = Rs 100.



How to avail Reliance Jio's Rs 100 instant cashback on Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan

Log into MyJio app and click on recharge tab.

Click on 'Buy' button to move to Payment page.

Select PhonePe wallet as your payment option.

Sign into your PhonePe account after confirming your number and one time password.

Pay for net payable amount using your PhonePe wallet.



last month launched



Reliance Jio, under its Holiday Hungama offer, is offering Rs 100 as instant discount and cashback to users who recharge their phones with the prepaid recharge plan of Rs 399. This would effectively reduce the price of its 'highest-selling' prepaid recharge plan of Rs 399 to Rs 299, Jio said. Jio's Holiday Hungama offer is a limited period scheme and will run from June 1 to June 15, Jio said in a press release. "It is launched as it is holiday season and Jio wishes to make it easier for people to recharge on the go and make the most of these holidays," Jio said.The Rs 100 instant discount to be available on MyJio app for users who pay via PhonePe app.This Rs 100 instant discount comprises two components:1) Rs 50 instant discount will be offered for Jio prepaid users who have Rs 50 cashback vouchers from Jio on recharging via MyJio App.2) Rs 50 instant cashback will be offered when payment is done via PhonePe, inside MyJio App.(The Rs 100 instant discount to be available on MyJio app for users who pay via PhonePe app.)With the new offer, Jio's unlimited monthly services (with 1.5 GB data daily) will be available at effectively only Rs 100. Rs 399 (with Rs 100 instant discount) = Rs 299 divided by three months = Rs 100.Log into MyJio app and click on recharge tab.Click on 'Buy' button to move to Payment page.Select PhonePe wallet as your payment option.Sign into your PhonePe account after confirming your number and one time password.Pay for net payable amount using your PhonePe wallet.(With the new offer, Jio's unlimited monthly services (with 1.5 GB data daily) will be available at effectively only Rs 100.) Reliance Jio last month launched JioPostpaid plan of Rs 199. Rival Bharti Airtel Vodafone and Idea Cellular have been battling intense competition from Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter