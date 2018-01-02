Jio Happy New Year Plans Of Rs 199, Rs 299 Compared With Other Packs

Some of Jio's prepaid recharge plans that offer up to 3 GBs of data per day:

Reliance Jio recently unveiled new prepaid recharge plans under 'Happy New Year 2018' offer. Under this offer, Jio launched two prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 199 and Rs 299. Jio's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.2GBs or gigabytes of 4G data while the Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan offers 2GBs 4G data on a daily basis. According to the official website of Jio (jio.com), the company has several other prepaid recharge plans also that give 1 GB-3 GB of high-speed data per day for a period of 28-91 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plans that offer 1GB-3GBs data per day are priced from Rs 199 to Rs 799. The speed of internet gets reduced to 64 Kbps after the exhaustion of daily 4G data limits in these plans.These prepaid recharge plans come bundled with unlimited free calls, unlimited roaming calls and free SMSes.Jio's Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited and free high speed data with a cap of 1.2GBs 4G data per day. The validity of Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan is 28 days. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited STD, local and roaming voice calls and SMS benefits.Jio's Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited and free high speed data of 56GBs for a period of 28 days. Subscribers can use 2GBs 4G data per day under this offer. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan also gives free and unlimited SMS benefits, said Jio website.Jio's Rs 309 prepaid recharge offers high speed data of 49GBs with a daily 4G data limit of 1GB. Local, STD and roaming calls and SMSes are free and unlimited. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 49 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399 comes with 70 GBs of high speed data for a validity period of 70 days. This pack also offers the benefit of unlimited local, STD, roaming calls and SMSes to all operators.Jio's Rs 459 prepaid recharge plan offers high speed data of 84GBs with a daily 4G data limit of 1GB. This plan of Jio also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and SMSes across all operators. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is 84 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 91 GBs. Under this prepaid recharge plan, Jio offers 1 GB of high speed data per day for the validity period. Jio's Rs. 499 includes unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, SMS benefits across all operators during the 91-day validity period.Jio's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan offers high speed data of 98 GBs for a validity period of 49 days. The daily 4G data limit is 2GBs. This pack also includes unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with SMS benefits.Jio's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan offers high speed data of 84 GBs for a validity period of 28 days. Jio offers 3 GBs of high speed data per day for the validity period of 28 days in this prepaid recharge plan. The plan also gives unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with unlimited SMSes across all operators for the 28-day period.