Reliance Jio Announces 'Happy New Year' Offer, Details Here

Reliance Jio on Friday announced a special 'Happy New Year' offer in partnership with AJio. AJIO is the digital fashion extension of Reliance that unveiled in April 2016. Under this scheme, the operator is offering 100 per cent cashback on prepaid recharge plan of Rs 399, the operator said on its official website- jio.com. This is a limited period offer and is valid till January 31, 2019. The offer provides cashback in form of AJio coupon which can be redeemed over and above the existing AJio offers, the operator noted.

Jio's 'Happy New Year' offer is available on recharges done through every channel- jio retailers and online. The AJio coupon worth Rs 399 will be credited in MyCoupons section of MyJio. The coupon credited can be redeemed on AJIO app and website on minimum cart value of Rs 1000. The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio users. The coupons received during this period can be redeemed on or before March 15, 2019.



