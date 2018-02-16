Reliance Jio Football Offer: How To Avail Rs 2,200 As Cashback

How to avail Reliance Jio Football Offer
After the first successful recharge of Rs.198/299 on an eligible device, 44 vouchers of Rs.50 each will be credited into MyJio app, which can then be redeemed, one at a time per recharge, against subsequent recharges of Jio plan of Rs.198/299, via MyJio App only, said the release.
Reliance Jio's Football Offer is valid on all eligible devices, activated on the Jio network for the first time, on or after 15th February, 2018. The first recharge of Rs. 198/299 Jio Prepaid Plan should be done on or before 31st March, 2018 by the eligible subscriber to avail the offer.
The cashback vouchers, if unused, will expire by 31st May, 2022.
|List of Eligible Devices
|Brand Name
|Eligible Devices
|WATER 2, EARTH 1, WATER 1, WATER F1S, WATER 8, EARTH 2, WATER 10, WATER 11,
|LYF
|WATER 7s, WATER F1, WIND 4S, FLAME 8, C 451, FLAME 1, WIND 3, WIND 1, FLAME 7,
|WIND 7, WIND 7, WATER 5, WATER 4, WATER 6, WATER 7
|Samsung
|On 8, On 5 Pro, On 7 Pro, On Max, On Nxt, J3 2016
|Xiaomi
|Mi Max 2, Mi Mix 2, Mi A1, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 4
|Motorola
|Moto C+, Moto E4+, Lenovo K8+, Moto G5S, Moto G5S+, Moto Z2 Play
|Vdeo 1, Vdeo 2, Vdeo 3, Bharat 2, Dual 5, Canvas 2 (2017), Dual 4, Selfie 2 Note, Selfie
|Micromax
|2, Selfie 3, Canvas 1, Bharat 4, Evok Dual Note, Bharat 2 Plus, Canvas Infinity Pro, Canvas
|Infinity, Bharat 3, Spark 4G 2017, Bharat 1, Bharat 2 Anniversary, Bharat 5, Bharat 5
|Plus
|Huawei
|Honor 9i, Honor 7x, Honor 9 lite
|Nokia
|Nokia 5, Nokia 6
|10.or
|D, E, G
|BlackBerry
|KeyOne
|Zenfone 2 Laser 5.5, Zenfone 3 5.2, Zenfone 3 5.5, ZenFone 3 Laser, ZenFone 3 MAX
|5.2, Zenfone 3 MAX 5.5, Zenfone 3S MAX, Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite(IN), ZenFone 4 Selfie
|Asus
|Pro, Zenfone AR, Zenfone Deluxe, Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE, ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE, ZenFone
|Go 5.5 LTE, ZenFone Live, ZenFone Live(WW), Zenfone Max, Zenfone Selfie, Zenfone
|Ultra, Zenfone Zoom S
|Eluga A2, ELUGA A3, ELUGA A3 Pro, ELUGA I2 Activ, P77, ELUGA I5, ELUGA A4, Eluga
|Ray 500, Eluga Ray 700, ELUGA I9 , Eluga I2, ELUGA Prim, P88, ELUGA Tapp, P71, ELUGA
|Panasonic
|Mark 2, P85, P100, ELUGA Pulse, ELUGA Pulse X, ELUGA Ray X, ELUGA Ray Max, ELUGA
|Ray, ELUGA I3 Mega, P9, P55 Max, Eluga Note, Eluga Arc 2, P55 Novo 4G, P99, P91, Eluga
|Mark, P66, Eluga Turbo, P90 4G, ELUGA Ray 550, ELUGA I7, P95, Eluga Icon 2, Eluga Arc,
|Eluga I3, ELUGA I4 , P90 3G
|LG V30+, LG G6, LG Q6/Q6+, LG K7i, G4, LG V20, LG G3, LG G4 Stylus, LG G Pro 2, LG
|LG
|F70, LG Magna, LG Spirit, LG K10 2017, LG F60, LG K8, LG G3 Beat, LG G3 Styls, LG L70
|Plus, LG L80 Plus, LG K7 LTE, LG K10 LTE, LG Stylus 2, LG X Screen, LG G Flex 2, LG G5,
|LG G3 Stylus, LG X Power, LG C70, LG Stylus 2 Plus, LG Cam Plus
|AQUA ZENITH, AQUA PRIME 4G, AQUA PRO 4G, CLOUD Q11, Aqua Note 5.5, CLOUD
|Intex
|Q11 4G , AQUA STRONG 5.1+, CLOUD STYLE 4G, AQUA AMAZE+, ELYT-E1, AQUA
|CRYSTAL, AQUA LIONS 4G, AQUA SUPREME+, AQUA TREND LITE, AQUA CRYSTAL+,
Reliance Jio Football Offer in detail
Jio Football Offer is available for all eligible devices, purchased from stores as well as ecommerce sites in India during the offer period. The offer is applicable for both existing as well as new Jio subscribers. Customers can view the cashback vouchers under the “My Vouchers” section in MyJio app.