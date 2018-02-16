Reliance Jio Football Offer: How To Avail Rs 2,200 As Cashback

Reliance Jio's Football Offer can be availed after a customer (existing and new) makes a prepaid recharge of Rs 198/Rs.299 on or before 31st March on select 4G devices.

Business | | Updated: February 16, 2018 19:37 IST
Reliance Jio, the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom operator, is offering Rs 2,200 as cashback in its latest Football Offer, the company said.  Reliance Jio's Football Offer can be availed after a customer (existing and new) makes a prepaid recharge of Rs 198/Rs.299 on or before 31st March on select 4G devices. Jio will then offer him 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each of which the customer can redeem later on, the company said in a statement released on Friday. The offer is valid only on select devices, which must be activated with a prepaid recharge plan of Jio worth Rs 198/Rs.299.

How to avail Reliance Jio Football Offer
After the first successful recharge of Rs.198/299 on an eligible device, 44 vouchers of Rs.50 each will be credited into MyJio app, which can then be redeemed, one at a time per recharge, against subsequent recharges of Jio plan of Rs.198/299, via MyJio App only, said the release.

Reliance Jio's Football Offer is valid on all eligible devices, activated on the Jio network for the first time, on or after 15th February, 2018. The first recharge of Rs. 198/299 Jio Prepaid Plan should be done on or before 31st March, 2018 by the eligible subscriber to avail the offer.

The cashback vouchers, if unused, will expire by 31st May, 2022.

Devices on which Reliance Jio's Football Offer is valid
 
 List of Eligible Devices
Brand NameEligible Devices
 WATER 2, EARTH 1, WATER 1, WATER F1S, WATER 8, EARTH 2, WATER 10, WATER 11,
LYFWATER 7s, WATER F1, WIND 4S, FLAME 8, C 451, FLAME 1, WIND 3, WIND 1, FLAME 7,
 WIND 7, WIND 7, WATER 5, WATER 4, WATER 6, WATER 7
SamsungOn 8, On 5 Pro, On 7 Pro, On Max, On Nxt, J3 2016
XiaomiMi Max 2, Mi Mix 2, Mi A1, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 4
MotorolaMoto C+, Moto E4+, Lenovo K8+, Moto G5S, Moto G5S+, Moto Z2 Play
 Vdeo 1, Vdeo 2, Vdeo 3, Bharat 2, Dual 5, Canvas 2 (2017), Dual 4, Selfie 2 Note, Selfie
Micromax2, Selfie 3, Canvas 1, Bharat 4, Evok Dual Note, Bharat 2 Plus, Canvas Infinity Pro, Canvas
Infinity, Bharat 3, Spark 4G 2017, Bharat 1, Bharat 2 Anniversary, Bharat 5, Bharat 5
 
 Plus
HuaweiHonor 9i, Honor 7x, Honor 9 lite
NokiaNokia 5, Nokia 6
10.orD, E, G
BlackBerryKeyOne
 Zenfone 2 Laser 5.5, Zenfone 3 5.2, Zenfone 3 5.5, ZenFone 3 Laser, ZenFone 3 MAX
 5.2, Zenfone 3 MAX 5.5, Zenfone 3S MAX, Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite(IN), ZenFone 4 Selfie
AsusPro, Zenfone AR, Zenfone Deluxe, Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE, ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE, ZenFone
 Go 5.5 LTE, ZenFone Live, ZenFone Live(WW), Zenfone Max, Zenfone Selfie, Zenfone
 Ultra, Zenfone Zoom S
 Eluga A2, ELUGA A3, ELUGA A3 Pro, ELUGA I2 Activ, P77, ELUGA I5, ELUGA A4, Eluga
 Ray 500, Eluga Ray 700, ELUGA I9 , Eluga I2, ELUGA Prim, P88, ELUGA Tapp, P71, ELUGA
PanasonicMark 2, P85, P100, ELUGA Pulse, ELUGA Pulse X, ELUGA Ray X, ELUGA Ray Max, ELUGA
Ray, ELUGA I3 Mega, P9, P55 Max, Eluga Note, Eluga Arc 2, P55 Novo 4G, P99, P91, Eluga
 
 Mark, P66, Eluga Turbo, P90 4G, ELUGA Ray 550, ELUGA I7, P95, Eluga Icon 2, Eluga Arc,
 Eluga I3, ELUGA I4 , P90 3G
 LG V30+, LG G6, LG Q6/Q6+, LG K7i, G4, LG V20, LG G3, LG G4 Stylus, LG G Pro 2, LG
LGF70, LG Magna, LG Spirit, LG K10 2017, LG F60, LG K8, LG G3 Beat, LG G3 Styls, LG L70
Plus, LG L80 Plus, LG K7 LTE, LG K10 LTE, LG Stylus 2, LG X Screen, LG G Flex 2, LG G5,
 
 LG G3 Stylus, LG X Power, LG C70, LG Stylus 2 Plus, LG Cam Plus
 AQUA ZENITH, AQUA PRIME 4G, AQUA PRO 4G, CLOUD Q11, Aqua Note 5.5, CLOUD
IntexQ11 4G , AQUA STRONG 5.1+, CLOUD STYLE 4G, AQUA AMAZE+, ELYT-E1, AQUA
 CRYSTAL, AQUA LIONS 4G, AQUA SUPREME+, AQUA TREND LITE, AQUA CRYSTAL+,
 
 ELYT-E7, Aqua Selfie, Aqua Lions 3, Aqua Power IV, Aqua 5.5 VR+, Aqua Style III, Elyt
 E6,Aqua Lions X1+, Aqua Lions X1, Aqua Jewel 2, Aqua Lions E1
AlcatelU5HD, A310,A3 XL, A5 LED, A7,POP 410, TCL 562
ComioS1, C2, C1, P1, S1 Lite, C2 Lite
  
JiviEnergy E12 , Energy E3, Prime P300, Revolution TnT3 , Prime P444, Prime P30
  
SwipeKonnect Star, Strike, Elite Note , Elite Plus, Elite Max, Elite Star, Elite 2 Plus , Elite 3,
 Neo 4G, Elite Sense , Elite Power, Razor, Elite VR, Neo Power, Elite 4G, Slate Pro, Elite
 3T, Elite dual
ZenCinemax Click, Admire Thrill, Admire Dragon, Admire Swadesh, Cinemax 4G, Admire
 Metal, Admire Joy, Sense Plus, Sense Duo, Admire Duo, Admire Strong
  
ZioxAstra Star, Duopix F1, Astra Blaze, Astra Metal 4G, Astra Force 4G, Astra Colors 4G,
 Astra Viva 4G, Astra NXT 4G, Astra NXT Pro, Astra Champ+ 4G, Astra Young 4G, Astra
 Young PRO, Astra Curve 4G, Astra Titan 4G, Duopix R1
CelkonMega, Diamond U, UFEEL 4G, CliQ, SMART 4G, Diamond 4G Plus, Diamond 4G Tab
 7,Diamond 4G Plus, Diamond 4G Tab 8, Spark, Ace, Pop, Mega, Star 4G, Swift 4G,
 UniQ, CliQ 2
iVOOMiMe4, iV Smart 4G, V5, Me3s, i1s, Me1, Me5, Me3, i1
  
CentricP1, P1+, L1, G1, A1, L3


Reliance Jio Football Offer in detail
Jio Football Offer is available for all eligible devices, purchased from stores as well as ecommerce sites in India during the offer period. The offer is applicable for both existing as well as new Jio subscribers.  Customers can view the cashback vouchers under the “My Vouchers” section in MyJio app.

