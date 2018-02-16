Reliance Jio Football Offer: How To Avail Rs 2,200 As Cashback

List of Eligible Devices Brand Name Eligible Devices WATER 2, EARTH 1, WATER 1, WATER F1S, WATER 8, EARTH 2, WATER 10, WATER 11, LYF WATER 7s, WATER F1, WIND 4S, FLAME 8, C 451, FLAME 1, WIND 3, WIND 1, FLAME 7, WIND 7, WIND 7, WATER 5, WATER 4, WATER 6, WATER 7 Samsung On 8, On 5 Pro, On 7 Pro, On Max, On Nxt, J3 2016 Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Mi Mix 2, Mi A1, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 4 Motorola Moto C+, Moto E4+, Lenovo K8+, Moto G5S, Moto G5S+, Moto Z2 Play Vdeo 1, Vdeo 2, Vdeo 3, Bharat 2, Dual 5, Canvas 2 (2017), Dual 4, Selfie 2 Note, Selfie Micromax 2, Selfie 3, Canvas 1, Bharat 4, Evok Dual Note, Bharat 2 Plus, Canvas Infinity Pro, Canvas Infinity, Bharat 3, Spark 4G 2017, Bharat 1, Bharat 2 Anniversary, Bharat 5, Bharat 5 Plus Huawei Honor 9i, Honor 7x, Honor 9 lite Nokia Nokia 5, Nokia 6 10.or D, E, G BlackBerry KeyOne Zenfone 2 Laser 5.5, Zenfone 3 5.2, Zenfone 3 5.5, ZenFone 3 Laser, ZenFone 3 MAX 5.2, Zenfone 3 MAX 5.5, Zenfone 3S MAX, Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite(IN), ZenFone 4 Selfie Asus Pro, Zenfone AR, Zenfone Deluxe, Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE, ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE, ZenFone Go 5.5 LTE, ZenFone Live, ZenFone Live(WW), Zenfone Max, Zenfone Selfie, Zenfone Ultra, Zenfone Zoom S Eluga A2, ELUGA A3, ELUGA A3 Pro, ELUGA I2 Activ, P77, ELUGA I5, ELUGA A4, Eluga Ray 500, Eluga Ray 700, ELUGA I9 , Eluga I2, ELUGA Prim, P88, ELUGA Tapp, P71, ELUGA Panasonic Mark 2, P85, P100, ELUGA Pulse, ELUGA Pulse X, ELUGA Ray X, ELUGA Ray Max, ELUGA Ray, ELUGA I3 Mega, P9, P55 Max, Eluga Note, Eluga Arc 2, P55 Novo 4G, P99, P91, Eluga Mark, P66, Eluga Turbo, P90 4G, ELUGA Ray 550, ELUGA I7, P95, Eluga Icon 2, Eluga Arc, Eluga I3, ELUGA I4 , P90 3G LG V30+, LG G6, LG Q6/Q6+, LG K7i, G4, LG V20, LG G3, LG G4 Stylus, LG G Pro 2, LG LG F70, LG Magna, LG Spirit, LG K10 2017, LG F60, LG K8, LG G3 Beat, LG G3 Styls, LG L70 Plus, LG L80 Plus, LG K7 LTE, LG K10 LTE, LG Stylus 2, LG X Screen, LG G Flex 2, LG G5, LG G3 Stylus, LG X Power, LG C70, LG Stylus 2 Plus, LG Cam Plus AQUA ZENITH, AQUA PRIME 4G, AQUA PRO 4G, CLOUD Q11, Aqua Note 5.5, CLOUD Intex Q11 4G , AQUA STRONG 5.1+, CLOUD STYLE 4G, AQUA AMAZE+, ELYT-E1, AQUA CRYSTAL, AQUA LIONS 4G, AQUA SUPREME+, AQUA TREND LITE, AQUA CRYSTAL+,

ELYT-E7, Aqua Selfie, Aqua Lions 3, Aqua Power IV, Aqua 5.5 VR+, Aqua Style III, Elyt E6,Aqua Lions X1+, Aqua Lions X1, Aqua Jewel 2, Aqua Lions E1 Alcatel U5HD, A310,A3 XL, A5 LED, A7,POP 410, TCL 562 Comio S1, C2, C1, P1, S1 Lite, C2 Lite Jivi Energy E12 , Energy E3, Prime P300, Revolution TnT3 , Prime P444, Prime P30 Swipe Konnect Star, Strike, Elite Note , Elite Plus, Elite Max, Elite Star, Elite 2 Plus , Elite 3, Neo 4G, Elite Sense , Elite Power, Razor, Elite VR, Neo Power, Elite 4G, Slate Pro, Elite 3T, Elite dual Zen Cinemax Click, Admire Thrill, Admire Dragon, Admire Swadesh, Cinemax 4G, Admire Metal, Admire Joy, Sense Plus, Sense Duo, Admire Duo, Admire Strong Ziox Astra Star, Duopix F1, Astra Blaze, Astra Metal 4G, Astra Force 4G, Astra Colors 4G, Astra Viva 4G, Astra NXT 4G, Astra NXT Pro, Astra Champ+ 4G, Astra Young 4G, Astra Young PRO, Astra Curve 4G, Astra Titan 4G, Duopix R1 Celkon Mega, Diamond U, UFEEL 4G, CliQ, SMART 4G, Diamond 4G Plus, Diamond 4G Tab 7,Diamond 4G Plus, Diamond 4G Tab 8, Spark, Ace, Pop, Mega, Star 4G, Swift 4G, UniQ, CliQ 2 iVOOMi Me4, iV Smart 4G, V5, Me3s, i1s, Me1, Me5, Me3, i1 Centric P1, P1+, L1, G1, A1, L3

Reliance Jio, the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom operator, is offering Rs 2,200 as cashback in its latest Football Offer, the company said. Reliance Jio's Football Offer can be availed after a customer (existing and new) makes a prepaid recharge of Rs 198/Rs.299 on or before 31st March on select 4G devices. Jio will then offer him 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each of which the customer can redeem later on, the company said in a statement released on Friday. The offer is valid only on select devices, which must be activated with a prepaid recharge plan of Jio worth Rs 198/Rs.299.After the first successful recharge of Rs.198/299 on an eligible device, 44 vouchers of Rs.50 each will be credited into MyJio app, which can then be redeemed, one at a time per recharge, against subsequent recharges of Jio plan of Rs.198/299, via MyJio App only, said the release.Reliance Jio's Football Offer is valid on all eligible devices, activated on the Jio network for the first time, on or after 15th February, 2018. The first recharge of Rs. 198/299 Jio Prepaid Plan should be done on or before 31st March, 2018 by the eligible subscriber to avail the offer.The cashback vouchers, if unused, will expire by 31st May, 2022.Jio Football Offer is available for all eligible devices, purchased from stores as well as ecommerce sites in India during the offer period. The offer is applicable for both existing as well as new Jio subscribers. Customers can view the cashback vouchers under the “My Vouchers” section in MyJio app.