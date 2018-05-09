NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
BSNL Launches Rs 39 Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Benefits For 10 Days

Under BSNL's new offer, customers also get PRBT (personalised ring back tone).

Tech, Media And Telecom | | Updated: May 09, 2018 16:30 IST
Recently, BSNL also came up with a recharge pack of Rs. 349 under which it offers unlimited calling.

State-run BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has come up with a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 39 for its subscribers, said the telecom operator on its official website -- bsnl.co.in. Under the plan, BSNL is offering unlimited voice calls to its customers. In the last couple of months, BSNL has come up with a number of lucrative plans to attract customers on its platform. The country's telecom sector has seen a major upheaval since the launch of Reliance Jio.

BSNL's new prepaid recharge plan in detail:

Under BSNL's STV (special tariff vouchers) of Rs 39, customers get unlimited  local, STD and roaming calls. The pack offers 100 SMSes per day. However, calls to Delhi and Mumbai are not included in this plan. Customers also get PRBT (personalised ring back tone) with this offer. The plan is valid for a period of 10 days.

While, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio offers a recharge pack for its prepaid customers priced at Rs 49. The plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with 50 SMSes for a period of 28 days. One also gets 1 GB of 4G data along with this pack for the validity period. However, the pack is only valid with JioPhone.

Recently, BSNL also came up with a recharge pack of Rs. 349 under which it offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Users also get 1 GB of data per day but the speed gets reduced to 80 kbps after consumption of daily limit. The pack offers 100 SMSes per day but calls to Delhi and Mumbai are not included in the plan. The plan is valid for a period of 54 days.

