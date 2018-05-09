BSNL Launches Rs 39 Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Benefits For 10 Days

BSNL's new prepaid recharge plan in detail:
Under BSNL's STV (special tariff vouchers) of Rs 39, customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The pack offers 100 SMSes per day. However, calls to Delhi and Mumbai are not included in this plan. Customers also get PRBT (personalised ring back tone) with this offer. The plan is valid for a period of 10 days.
While, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio offers a recharge pack for its prepaid customers priced at Rs 49. The plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with 50 SMSes for a period of 28 days. One also gets 1 GB of 4G data along with this pack for the validity period. However, the pack is only valid with JioPhone.
Recently, BSNL also came up with a recharge pack of Rs. 349 under which it offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Users also get 1 GB of data per day but the speed gets reduced to 80 kbps after consumption of daily limit. The pack offers 100 SMSes per day but calls to Delhi and Mumbai are not included in the plan. The plan is valid for a period of 54 days.