Jio Effect: Airtel's Rs 93 Prepaid Recharge Plan Offers 1GB Data, Free Calls

In a bid to counter Reliance Jio's Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan, Airtel has launched Rs 93 prepaid recharge offer which gives users 1GB or gigabytes of 3G/4G data for 10 days. Airtel's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan also gives users unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 SMSes (short message service) per day. This prepaid recharge plan is allowed for for non-commercial use only, said Airtel on its website, airtel.in. On the other hand, Jio's Rs 98 prepaid plan offers 2.1GB of 4G data along with free local, STD and roaming calls with a daily data limit of 0.15 GB.Airtel's all-new Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan comes with no daily data cap, and has an upper limit of 1GB data for 10 days. It also gives users unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 10 days.Reliance Jio's Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan offers 2.1 GB of 4G data with a daily data cap of 0.15 GB along with unlimited voice calls (local + STD + roaming). A total of 140 free SMSes are also offered with Jio's Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan. The validity of the plan is 14 days. Users also get access to unlimited Jio apps.