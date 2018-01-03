Jio Effect: Airtel's Rs 799 Prepaid Recharge Plan Now Offers 3.5GB Data Airtel's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Airtel's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan directly counters Jio's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan.

Airtel Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan was launched last year and it initially offered 3 GB of 3G/4G data. After the latest revision, Airtel is offering 3.5 GB of 3G/4G data per day in the Rs 799 recharge plan. Overall, now Airtel is offering a total of 98GB of 3G/4G data for 28 days.





Airtel's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and outgoing roaming calls along with 100 local and national SMSes on daily basis for a period of 28 days. However, Airtel's 'unlimited' calls are restricted to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Airtel users can also get a cashback of Rs 75 on recharging their numbers via Airtel Payments Bank.



Jio Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan directly counters Jio's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 799 prepaid recharge offers 3 GBs of 4G data per day, with a total of 84 GB data for a period of 28 days. Jio's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan includes unlimited local, STD, roaming calls with no daily limits along with unlimited SMSes.



