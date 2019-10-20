NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Jio's Diwali Offer: How To Gift A JioPhone, Other Benefits Starting At Rs 808

Jio's Diwali offer: Under the bundle plan of Rs 808, customers can gift a JioPhone, one month recharge pack and Rs 10 IUC plan.

Jio's Diwali Offer: How To Gift A JioPhone, Other Benefits Starting At Rs 808

Jio is offering four bundle plans under this offer - Rs 808, Rs 1,006, Rs 1,501 and Rs 1,996.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is offering the option of gifting a JioPhone along with recharge plans as part of 'Diwali' offer at a price of Rs 808. JioPhone, a 4G feature phone, is originally priced at Rs 1,500. As part of the offer, customers can choose the bundle plans starting at Rs 808 that includes a JioPhone at Rs 699 along with main recharge benefits and Rs 10 Interconnect Usage Charge or IUC plan, according to the information available on Jio's official website- jio.com.
Here are 10 things to know about Jio's Diwali offer:
  1. The telecom operator is offering four bundle plans under this offer - Rs 808, Rs 1,006, Rs 1,501 and Rs 1,996. 
  2. Under the bundle plan of Rs 808, customers can gift a JioPhone, one month recharge pack and Rs 10 IUC plan.
  3. Under the plan of Rs 1,006, users can gift a JioPhone, three month recharge and Rs 10 IUC plan.
  4. The Rs 1,501 plan comes with JioPhone plus eight months of recharge and a Rs 10 IUC plan.
  5. The Rs 1,996 plan comes with 13 months of recharge along with the JioPhone and Rs 10 IUC plan, according to Jio's website.
  6. To gift a JioPhone along with recharge plans, users are required to visit the Reliance Jio's website and navigate to the 'Gift JioPhone' tab - jio.com/gift-jiophone.
  7. Customers are then required to click on the 'Gift Now' option and enter their mobile number, followed by the mobile number of the person the bundle plan is being gifted to. 
  8. Users will be asked to choose the bundle plan with the JioPhone and pay online to send the gift voucher.
  9. The gift voucher can be redeemed by the receiver at any Reliance Jio store in India, according to Jio's website.
  10. In a separate announcement made earlier this month, Jio said it will charge 6 paise per minute for calls made to other network operators in line with the IUC fixed by the telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The telecom operator said that for all the outgoing calls to other mobile operators, Jio users can buy an additional IUC top up vouchers. These vouchers are priced between Rs. 10- Rs. 100.




